Redefining Travel Experience! With large glass windows, glass roofs, rotating seats & observation lounge, #Vistadome Coaches provide a panoramic view.

One such coach will be attached in Train No. 12009/10 Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express from 11th April’22. pic.twitter.com/JllLnBz4nc — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 10, 2022

Redefining the travel experience, the Western Railway has decided to add a Vistadome carriage to the Mumbai Central—Gandhinagar Shatabdi Express on a temporary basis starting April 11. This was disclosed by a Western Railway official. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train: Audio-Visual Recording Systems, Automatic Alert Signals To Be Installed On Trains Soon For Safety Of Passengers

Shatabdi Express is the Western Railway’s second train and the first train from Mumbai to be equipped with a Vistadome carriage which would be equipped with large glass windows, glass roofs, rotating seats and an observation lounge, providing passengers with a panoramic view.

The Vistadome coach, with large glass windows and a roof for a panoramic view, will provide an enhanced travelling experience to passengers, said a release issued by the Western Railway.

Sumit Thakur, the chief public relations officer of the Western Railway said that the Shatabdi Express will be augmented with a Vistadome Coach temporarily from April 11 to May 10 adding that the coach has the capacity to seat 44 passengers and can be booked at PRS counters and the IRCTC website from April 9. According to Western Railway officials, the fare of the Vistadome coach will be known once the train is available for booking.