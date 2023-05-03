Good News For Pet Parents: IRCTC To Soon Facilitate Online Ticket Booking For Cats, Dogs

Home

IRCTC Update: In a piece of good news for pet parents, the Ministry of Railways has prepared a proposal to facilitate the online booking of dog-cat tickets for AC-1 class of trains. The Ministry of Railways is also considering giving the booking rights of pets to the TTE. With this, railway passengers will be able to take their pets on the train with them without any hassle.

Currently passengers have to book tickets at a parcel booking counter of the platform to take their animals on the train. Passengers were allowed to carry their four-legged friends in a box in second-class luggage and brake van.

The Indian Railways have certain regulations and guidelines for pet parents travelling with their loved once, depending on the size of animals from elephants to birds. Though some animals have to be transported in separate designated coaches, domestic animals such as cats, and dogs can accompany their masters in the same coaches.

Earlier, passengers had to book full coupes with two or four berths in AC first class and the fee was also very high. If a dog was carried in a dog box, it was charged at luggage rates as applicable to the train at 30 kg per dog. They could be carried in AC first class for 60 kg per dog as well.

But, they were not allowed in AC 2 tier, AC 3 tier, AC chair car, Sleeper class and second class compartments.

IRCTC Guidelines For Pet Parents

Regardless of whether the passenger has a PRS ticket or an IRCTC-booked online ticket, the dog must be brought to the luggage office at least three hours before the train’s departure for booking.

Dogs carried along with a passenger in AC First Class or First Class coupe are subject to the applicable baggage fees. In the AC2 tier, AC 3 tier, AC Chair Car, Sleeper Class, and Second-Class compartments, dogs are not permitted. If other passengers object to the dog remaining in the compartment, the dog will be removed from the guard’s van without a refund. Booking requires a certificate from a veterinarian stating the breed, colour, and gender of the pet dog. The sole responsibility for the safe transport of their dogs rests with the passengers. During the journey, the owner is responsible for providing water and food for the dog. Puppies may be carried in a basket in all accommodation classes.

