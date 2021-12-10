Jaipur: The Jaipur-Delhi Highway which was partially blocked at Shahjahanpur on the Rajasthan-Haryana border due to the over a year-long farmers agitation will finally reopen from Friday with the withdrawal of farmer agitation. Farmers who have been sitting at the border will return to their respective villages after the agitation is formally called off at 11 am Friday, said vice president of Kisan Sabha and former CPI (M) MLA Amra Ram. One side of the highway was completely blocked due to the agitation since October 2020 and vehicles going from Jaipur to Delhi had to travel a few extra kilometers due to the blockade.Also Read - Farm Unions to Meet and Decide on Calling Off 14-month Long Stir Today

The farmers who have been protesting at the border will return to their homes as the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Thursday announced the suspension of its 14-month long agitation after they received a formal letter from the central government accepting their key pending demands including withdrawal of police cases against the protesters and on MSP.

Suspension of Stir

The SKM announced that farmers will go back home on December 11 from the protest sites at Delhi borders. The SKM further added that farmers will celebrate December 11 as 'Vijay Diwas' and take out victory marches following which they will head home.

Asserting that this is not the end of the movement, farmer leaders said they would meet on January 15 to see if the demands have been fulfilled by the government. “This is not the end as the movement is just suspended. we have decided to meet again on January 15,” SKM core committee member Balbir Singh Rajewal said at a press conference.

Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, started protesting at Delhi border points — Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur — on November 26 last year against the three contentious farm laws. The laws were repealed by Parliament on November 29, but farmers continued their protest over their pending demands.

In the letter to the protesting farmers, Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Aggrawal referred to the five main demands of farmers which were pending after the three contentious farm laws were repealed in Parliament last month. Besides accepting the demand to withdraw police cases against farmers during the agitation, the government informed the SKM that a committee on its demand for a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) that will include SKM members will be formed.

Soon after the SKM’s announcement about the suspension of the stir, the protest sites erupted into celebrations with farmers raising their union flags, greeting each other on the success of their agitation and playing patriotic songs from their tractors. Protesters were also seen dismantling their tents, even as farmer leaders said they will leave for their respective destinations on Saturday. The SKM, which has been spearheading the agitation, also apologised to people who had to face inconvenience due to its protests. The morcha also announced that a special prayer will be offered at the Golden Temple Harminder Sahib on December 13.

SKM empowered committee member Shiv Kumar Kakka on behalf of the morcha apologised to residents and businessmen who faced problems due to the agitation. “It is a historic win…,” Kakka added.

Farmers wanted to go back on Friday

Border protest sites were brimming with energy and farmers were eager to go back home. However, there was no major celebration because of the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Rawat in the crash. The farmer leaders also paid tributes to those killed in the unfortunate incident.

Farmer leader and SKM member Yogendra Yadav said the agriculture secretary sent the letter regarding consideration of pending demands on Thursday morning. “On fake cases against farmers, the government said Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana will withdraw cases immediately. The government said a Power Bill will be presented in Parliament only after discussion with the SKM,” he told reporters.

Yadav said farmers wanted to go back on Friday but that is the day when the last rites of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the others, who died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, will be performed. So protesters will start going back to their homes from Saturday, he said.

“The movement has not ended, it has been suspended. The struggle for MSP is on. Culprits of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence are still not behind bars. We will on January 15 decide how to take the struggle forward,” Yadav said.

Centre’s letter to SKM

The letter sent to the SKM by the Centre said the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana have agreed to withdraw cases against farmers with immediate effect. Cases registered against farmers in Delhi and other states will also be withdrawn, it added. The letter also clarified that the status quo will be maintained on procurement of crops on MSP in the country.

In the letter, the Centre has informed farmers that Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have given in-principal approval to provide compensation to kin of family members of farmers who died during the agitation. It also clarified that the Electricity Amendment Bill will not be tabled in Parliament until government discusses provisions impacting farmers with SKM. Stubble burning has already been decriminalised, the central government letter said.

SKM core committee member Darshan Pal said that farmer groups should now form a pressure group and not a political party to change the situation in Punjab. He said that the SKM had achieved a 60 per cent win on November 19, when an announcement to repeal the three farm laws was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 35 per cent has been achieved on Thursday, suggesting that the remaining five per cent would be when all demands will be fulfilled.

Another Meeting on January 15

“The January 15 meeting will also discuss how to present the SKM as a national level morcha. Farmer leaders who want to join politics should leave the SKM. The SKM will remain apolitical,” Pal said.

On November 29, Parliament passed a bill to repeal the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and the Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.