Good news for residents of Bihar as cabinet approves Buxar-Bhagalpur 6-lane greenfield expressway; check route details

The Bihar Cabinet, chaired by CM Samrat Choudhary, approved 14 proposals on Wednesday, sanctioning Rs 66.58 crore for the DPR of the 336-km Buxar-Bhagalpur six-lane greenfield expressway spanning 13 districts.

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Buxar-Bhagalpur 6-lane greenfield expressway

Buxar-Bhagalpur 6-lane greenfield expressway: In a major push for road infrastructure, the Bihar Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, approved 14 proposals on Wednesday, including Rs 66.58 crore for preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the proposed Buxar-Bhagalpur six-lane greenfield expressway. In a matter of good news for the residents of Bhojpur, Arwal, Jehanabad, Gaya, Nalanda (including Rajgir), Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, Munger (near Bhimbandh and Sikandra), Nawada, Jamui and Banka, the cabinet approved the expressway which will span 336 km across 13 districts. Notably, the corridor construction will be implemented by the Bihar State Road Development Corporation Limited (BSRDCL) to strengthen eastern-western connectivity, boost trade and tourism and eventually link with the proposed Raxaul-Haldia highway. Here are all the details you need to know about the Buxar-Bhagalpur 6-lane greenfield expressway.

Buxar-Bhagalpur 6-lane greenfield expressway

Cabinet Approval: Chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, the Bihar Cabinet cleared 14 proposals on Wednesday, sanctioning Rs 66.58 crore for the DPR of the Buxar-Bhagalpur expressway. Read more: Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Nitish Kumar's son Nishant among 32 takes oath as ministers in Samrat Choudhary-led government; Watch

Project Scope: The proposed 336-km, six-lane greenfield corridor will link Buxar with Bhagalpur to strengthen connectivity between eastern and western Bihar.

Implementing Agency: The project will be executed through the Bihar State Road Development Corporation Limited (BSRDCL).

Route & 13 Districts Covered: Starting from Buxar, the expressway will pass through Bhojpur, Arwal, Jehanabad, Gaya, Nalanda (including Rajgir), Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, Munger (near Bhimbandh and Sikandra), Nawada, Jamui and Banka before reaching Bhagalpur.

Future Highway Link: There is a proposal to connect this expressway with the proposed Raxaul-Haldia highway in the future.

Economic & Inter-State Impact: The corridor is expected to ease travel to neighbouring states as well as Delhi, Lucknow and West Bengal, while creating opportunities for trade, industry, investment, tourism and employment.

The Cabinet also approved the establishment of an IIT Research Park in Patna at an estimated cost of Rs 305 crore. The CUBE Institute of IIT Madras has been appointed as the principal consultant and project management consultant. The facility is expected to promote scientific research, technological innovation and startup activities in the state.

To encourage mining-related investment, the government approved resource assessment, fixation of reserve prices and timelines for the proposed e-auction of the Majos and Bhanta magnetite (iron ore) blocks in Jamui and the Pindara copper-lead-zinc block in Banka.

The Cabinet also approved a state guarantee for a loan of Rs 11,200 crore to the Bihar State Food and Civil Supplies Corporation. The funds will support foodgrain procurement during the Rabi and Kharif marketing seasons of the 2026-27 financial year.

(With inputs from agencies)