Good news for residents of Delhi as CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates advanced medical facilities at GB Pant Hospital

The Chief Minister said that these facilities would benefit patients from Delhi as well as those coming from other states for treatment.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta on Monday inaugurated advanced medical facilities at Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital, including a 256-slice spectral CT scanner, a Cath Lab, and a modern Neuro Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with an Operation Theatre Complex. The facilities have been made operational to strengthen specialised and critical healthcare services in Delhi’s public health system.

She stated that the Delhi Government is working to enhance the quality and accessibility of healthcare services in government hospitals, ensuring advanced medical treatment is available to all sections of society.

The 256-slice spectral CT scanner installed at GB Pant Hospital is the first of its kind in a government hospital in North India. The machine will assist in the diagnosis of cancer, cardiac conditions, stroke, neurological disorders and angiography-related diseases, enabling faster and more accurate clinical assessment.

In the field of neurosciences, a Philips Azurion monoplane neuro Cath Lab has also been installed at the hospital. The facility will support advanced treatment of neurovascular conditions such as stroke, aneurysms and brain tumours. In addition, the existing Neuro ICU has been renovated and upgraded to a 16-bed, modern facility with advanced patient monitoring systems and specialised critical care facilities.

The Chief Minister said that, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to position India as a global healthcare destination, the Delhi Government is committed to strengthening healthcare infrastructure and specialised medical services in the national capital.

Delhi Health Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh was also present on the occasion. He said that the commissioning of the CT scanner, Neuro Cath Lab and upgraded Neuro ICU would improve the capacity of GB Pant Hospital to manage neurological and diagnostic cases and help reduce waiting time for patients requiring specialised care. He added that these facilities would support the timely treatment of complex neurological conditions and critical cases. He reiterated that modern technology and timely treatment remain the government’s highest priorities to ensure better, technology-driven healthcare for every patient.

Key features of the new facilities:

256-slice Spectral CT Scanner: Installed at a cost of approximately ₹20 crore, the scanner features “always-on” spectral imaging technology, enabling high-resolution imaging and rapid diagnosis. It supports evaluation of cardiac, oncological, neurological and vascular conditions while operating at reduced radiation levels.

Neuro Cath Lab: Established at a cost of ₹9 crore, the Neuro Cath Lab will enable advanced interventional procedures for neurovascular disorders. The facility is expected to provide treatment to over 1,200 patients annually, supporting timely intervention in neurological emergencies.

Modern Neuro ICU: A 16-bed Neuro ICU and Operation Theatre Complex has been developed at a cost of approximately ₹2 crore. The unit is equipped with advanced monitoring systems, specialised operative facilities and trained medical personnel to provide critical and post-operative neurological care.

