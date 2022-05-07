New Delhi: Here comes a piece of good news for the retired defence personnel who are looking for re-employment in life. The Union home ministry on Saturday said it has launched a portal for the benefit of personnel belonging to central armed police forces like CRPF and BSF who ae seeking re-employment after their retirement.Also Read - Government's Cyber Dost Initiative Is Helping Create Awareness Against Cybercrimes

Names ad 'CAPF Punarvaas', the portal will help retired personnel seeking re-employment to find an appropriate match by uploading their personal details on the Welfare & Rehabilitation Board (WARB) along with their area of expertise and preferred employment location.

"With an aim to facilitate retired CAPF and Assam Rifle personnel to secure employment with private security agencies, the home ministry under the directions of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah has launched 'CAPF Punarvaas', through the Welfare & Rehabilitation Board (WARB)," the home ministry said in a statement.

Apart from this portal, the home ministry also runs another portal under Private Security Agencies Regulation Act (PSARA) for the registration of private security agencies (PSAs).

However, these two websites have now been interlinked where the database of retired CAPFs personnel who have applied on ‘CAPF Punarvaas’ can be accessed by PSAs through PSARA website resulting in a single platform for both job seekers and job providers.

The home ministry said that the new initiative will provide access to the database under ‘CAPFs Punarvaas’ to PSAs digitally.

With the increase in the number of business establishments requiring security services, there has been a substantial growth of PSAs thereby increasing the requirement of security personnel.

Moreover, the PSAs will also benefit by accessing the database of retired and willing personnel of CAPFs who are well trained in providing security and other security related services.

On the other hand, this initiative will provide an electronic platform for retired CAPFs personnel to secure employment in PSAs.

(With inputs from PTI)