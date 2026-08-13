Good news for ride hailers! Govt cracks down on upfront tips, directs Uber, Ola, others to remove prompts

Tipping remains an option after the journey, but cab apps cannot imply before a ride is accepted that an extra payment could speed up confirmation or improve service.

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The government stepped in after reports emerged that some cab-booking apps were displaying messages such as advance tip and choose an add-on. File image/PTI

Uber, Ola and other ride-hailing platforms have been told to stop asking passengers for tips before a ride starts. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has ordered motor vehicle aggregators to remove such prompts immediately, stressing that passengers should not feel the need to pay extra to get a cab sooner or increase their chances of getting a ride.

The government stepped in after reports emerged that some cab-booking apps were displaying messages such as ‘Advance Tip’ and ‘Choose an Add-on’, along with suggestions that tipping could help secure a ride faster.

No ‘tip to get your cab faster’

The government has instructed ride-hailing companies to conduct an immediate review of their apps and online platforms and take down features that are not in line with the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025.

The directive bars apps from displaying any pre-ride tip prompt, add-on or payment option that could give passengers the impression that an extra payment might improve their chances of getting a ride or receiving better service.

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The rule applies to driver acceptance, booking confirmation time, driver allocation and passenger waiting time. Simply put, cab users should not be led to believe that an additional payment could improve their chances of getting a ride.

The government has directed aggregators to make the necessary changes without delay and ensure their apps comply with the 2025 guidelines.

Tipping your driver

This is something that the government has not banned. The 2025 Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines allow passengers to tip drivers voluntarily under Clause 14.15, but tipping options can be offered only after the journey ends.

Any tip given by a passenger must be passed on entirely to the driver, without any deduction by the aggregator. The key distinction is that tipping remains a voluntary post-ride choice and cannot be used before the journey to suggest that it could help secure a cab.

The government’s move follows reports of cab-booking apps offering tipping options and related messages before a ride began. The Central Consumer Protection Authority had previously directed ride-hailing platforms to discontinue the practice.

The new direction reinforces that passengers should tip only by choice, and that tipping cannot influence cab availability, driver acceptance or the quality of service. Aggregators have been told to bring their digital platforms in line with the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025. For commuters, the rule is simple: tipping remains an option after the journey, but passengers should not be prompted to pay extra before the ride to secure a cab.