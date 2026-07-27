Good News for Sanitation Workers: Punjab Govt hikes salaries of contractual staff, pay doubled

Punjab government has hiked the monthly salaries of the contractual sanitation workers to Rs 20,500.

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Good News for Sanitation Workers: Punjab Govt hikes salaries of contractual staff, pay doubled | Image: ANI

Chandigarh: After facing a massive protest in Barnala, the Punjab government on Monday announced that it is hiking the monthly salary of the contractual sanitation workers to Rs 20,500. State Minister Harjot Singh Bains said that the sanitation workers have called off their strike in Barnala.

He said, “This decision has been taken in the interest of our sanitation workers. The salaries of contract employees, which were previously only Rs 10,500, have been doubled to Rs 20,500; furthermore, work is being done to address various other welfare-related issues concerning them.”

When asked about the police action against the protesting sanitation workers, the Punjab Minister said that Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Satbir Singh Bains was suspended and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the incident.

“The DSP has been suspended, and an SIT comprising police and senior civil officials has been constituted. They will record the statements of all the victims, review all available video footage, examine eyewitness accounts, and take action accordingly. Yes, the sanitation workers’ union has called off the strike,” he said.

Bains had announced the decision at a press conference in Chandigarh, where he said, “After increasing it from Rs 10,500 to Rs 14,000, now it has been approved to increase it to Rs 20,500 per month.”

The sanitation workers were on strike in Barnala for increased salaries and regular job contracts.

The police action ignited a stir in the state, prompting the government to suspend the DSP as the state is scheduled to hold elections next year.

National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) Vice Chairperson Hardeep Singh Gill took suo motu cognisance of the incident and directed the Punjab Government to submit a factual report.

Meanwhile, Harjot Bains is facing alleged paper leaks in Punjab. Earlier today, Punjab Congress MPs staged a protest outside the state Parliament demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the alleged paper leak and the police action against sanitation workers.

(with ANI inputs)