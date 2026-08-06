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  • Good news for students as Delhi CM inaugurates state-of-the-art STEM Innovation Lab

Good news for students as Delhi CM inaugurates state-of-the-art STEM Innovation Lab

The initiative of the Delhi government will enable students to strengthen their understanding of science, technology, engineering and mathematics through experiential learning while nurturing the skills required for an innovation-driven future.

Written by: India.com News Desk
Updated: August 6, 2026, 6:47 PM IST
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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta- File image

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today inaugurated a new STEM Innovation Lab at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Pitampura. Equipped with modern learning tools, the state-of-the-art facility will provide students with opportunities for hands-on learning, creative thinking and innovation.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that every child in Delhi should have the opportunity to dream big and access modern avenues to realise those aspirations. She reaffirmed the Delhi Government’s commitment to expanding world-class educational infrastructure in government schools so that every student is equipped to meet the opportunities and challenges of the future.

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The STEM Innovation Lab at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Pitampura has been established through the initiative of renowned cricketer and Chairman of Da One Group, Shri Shikhar Dhawan, with the support of the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, led by Smt. Sophie Dhawan, and HMD Global under the leadership of its CEO and South Asia Head, Shri Ravi Kunwar.

The initiative will enable students to strengthen their understanding of science, technology, engineering and mathematics through experiential learning while nurturing the skills required for an innovation-driven future.

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India.com News Desk

India.com News Desk

The India.com News Desk cover breaking stories from around the world. The desk works 24/7 to bring latest news related to national and international politics, business and education. ... Read More

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