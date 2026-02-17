Home

News

Good news for students of Delhi as Rekha Gupta govt announces plans to make 7,000 govt school classrooms smart by March 31; details here

Good news for students of Delhi as Rekha Gupta govt announces plans to make 7,000 govt school classrooms ‘smart’ by March 31; details here

Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta has said that CM Shri Schools are not merely new buildings, but an initiative to make Delhi’s children globally competitive.

File/Representational

Good news for students of Delhi: In a matter of great news for the school going students of Delhi, the Delhi government inaugurated an artificial intelligence-enabled CM SHRI School at Sarojini Nagar, announcing plans to make 7,000 classrooms “smart” by March 31. Launched in accordance with the National Education Policy to provide modern, technology-integrated and improved education, the initiative of the Delhi Government is set to transform the classroom infrastructure of Delhi schools.

Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta said that CM Shri Schools are not merely new buildings, but an initiative to make Delhi’s children globally competitive.

Delhi government announces portal for competitive examinations

A dedicated portal has also been developed for preparation for competitive examinations such as JEE, NEET, CUET, CLAT and NDA, featuring regular online tests and progress tracking.

Education Minister Shri Ashish Sood, public representatives, senior officials of the Education Department, teachers, parents and a large number of students were present at the event. The Union Education Minister described the establishment of 75 CM Shri Schools as a significant achievement and said that by developing them as institutions of high standards, the Delhi Government has set an example.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Good news for economically weaker, lower and middle-income families

These schools will provide children from economically weaker, lower and middle-income families with modern facilities and technologically advanced education comparable to private schools.

The Union Education Minister noted that hundreds of thousands of students are pursuing education in Delhi and that it is the government’s responsibility to effectively implement the National Education Policy. He expressed confidence that under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Delhi Government is playing an active role in advancing school education, higher education and research-oriented learning in the country.

Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta said that CM Shri Schools are not merely about infrastructure, but represent a commitment to making Delhi’s children globally competitive. These schools are being developed as ‘Centres of Excellence’, integrating modern technology, skill education, career guidance and holistic personality development. The government’s aim is to create an education system that prepares children not only for examinations, but for life.

AI-enabled smart classrooms

The Chief Minister informed that AI-enabled smart classrooms are being established in these schools, equipped with interactive panels, digital learning content and modern learning tools, enabling personalised learning according to each student’s ability.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.