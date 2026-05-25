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Good news for Tamil Nadu CM Vijay as three AIADMK MLAs resign, join TVK

Good news for Tamil Nadu CM Vijay as three AIADMK MLAs resign, join TVK

The political landscape in Tamil Nadu continues to shift as three AIADMK MLAs from the rebel faction submitted their resignations to the Assembly Speaker and aligned themselves with CM Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

Good news for Tamil Nadu CM Vijay: In a matter of good news for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister weeks after oath taking ceremony, three AIADMK MLAs Madurantakam MLA Maragatham Kumaravel, Dharapuram MLA Sathyabama, and Perundurai MLA Jayakumar resigned from the Assembly on Monday and later joined the ruling TVK. The resignations have fueled rumors of more defections and potential assembly by-elections in the state. The three lawmakers, known to be close allies of the AIADMK faction led by former ministers C.V. Shanmugam and S.P. Velumani, handed their resignation letters to Assembly Speaker J.C.D. Prabhakar. Immediately afterward, they reportedly met with Minister Aadhav Arjuna to officially join the TVK. Here are all the details you need to know all the details you need to know about the recent developments in Tamil Nadu politics.

Soon after handing over their resignation letters, the MLAs reportedly met Minister Aadhav Arjuna and formally joined the TVK.

What is happening in Tamil Nadu politics?

The development comes amid continuing political shifts in Tamil Nadu following the Assembly election results, which have kept the state’s political arena active and uncertain. The TVK, led by Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, had contested 233 constituencies and initially secured 107 seats after Vijay vacated the Tiruchy East constituency.

Also read: Tamil Nadu BIG update: Thalapathy Vijay may take oath as chief minister on May 7, says report

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How did Vijay’s TVK cross majority mark in Tamil Nadu Assembly?

However, the party fell short of the majority mark of 118 seats required to form the government and subsequently sought support from parties in the DMK-led alliance. Following negotiations, the Congress aligned with the TVK and was accommodated in the government with two ministerial berths.

Which are the parties part of TVK-led government?

Other parties, including the VCK and the IUML, also became part of the TVK-led government, while the CPI and the CPI-M extended unconditional support from outside the government. At the same time, around 25 AIADMK MLAs aligned with the faction led by C.V. Shanmugam and S.P. Velumani had adopted a favourable stance towards the TVK government, triggering speculation about a possible split within the AIADMK.

Also read: Will Thalapathy Vijay’s TVK join forces with BJP-led NDA in Tamil Nadu? Here’s what BJP has offered

However, the Velumani faction was eventually not accommodated in the cabinet. Reports later suggested that reconciliation efforts had begun between the faction and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

(With inputs from agencies)

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