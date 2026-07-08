Good news for teachers, education staff of Uttar Pradesh as Yogi govt launches new cashless health scheme; here’s how it will work

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the 'Chief Minister's Teachers' Cashless Medical Scheme' in Varanasi, providing up to Rs 5 lakh in health coverage to over 15 lakh staff.

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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (PTI)

New Delhi: In a significant development for the teachers, education staff of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday officially launched the ‘Chief Minister’s Teachers’ Cashless Medical Scheme’ to eliminate administrative delays and hassles for the state’s educational workforce. Personally handing over certificates to the first beneficiaries in Varanasi, the Chief Minister inaugurated the initiative to ensure teaching and non-teaching staff can access vital healthcare services without procedural friction.

How will ‘Chief Minister’s Teachers’ Cashless Medical Scheme help teachers?

The scheme provides robust medical coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh for more than 15 lakh teaching staff, non-teaching employees, and their families. Under the new framework, beneficiaries across the state gain direct access to cashless medical facilities, ensuring rapid financial support during healthcare emergencies without bureaucratic delays.

Good news for 15 lakh teachers and non-teaching staff

About 15 lakh teachers and non-teaching staff associated with basic and secondary education will benefit from the scheme. Beyond regular teachers, the scheme will also benefit Shiksha Mitras (para-teachers), instructors, cooks, and eligible staff of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas.

The Chief Minister, speaking at the event, said that the government has fulfilled its promises to safeguard the health and social security of teachers and now it was the duty of tutors to provide quality education to the new generation in line with the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’.

During the event, the Chief Minister also transferred funds amounting to Rs 1,320 crore via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for students of the Basic Education Council. He noted that Rs 1,200 is being provided to each student to cover the cost of uniforms, shoes, socks, bags and other essential items. The Chief Minister said that it was the duty of every citizen to ensure access to education for every child, and the responsibility of teachers is the greatest.

The Chief Minister mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Nipun Bharat’ campaign aims to make every child proficient in foundational education. He asserted that the dream of a ‘Developed India’ can only be realised if a strong foundation for education is laid. He also recalled the state’s ‘dark era’ when Uttar Pradesh’s education system was severely compromised, bringing it the tag of ‘Bimaru’ (ailing/backward) state.

(With inputs from agencies)