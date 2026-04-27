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Good news for Telangana police personnel; Now they will be granted leaves on birthdays and wedding anniversaries

Good news for Telangana police personnel; Now they will be granted leaves on birthdays and wedding anniversaries

Shivdhar Reddy, the Director General of Police, said the decision has been taken with police welfare in mind, to provide them with relief and boost their morale.​

(Photo: @TelanganaCOPs/X)

New Delhi: There is some good news for the personnel of the Telangana state police. From now on, they will be granted leaves on their birthdays and wedding anniversaries.​ In this connection, the state government has launched a significant welfare initiative to enhance the morale and personal well-being of police personnel, who are constantly under pressure due to their field-level duties. As per the circular memorandum issued by the office of the Director General of Police, the orders will come into effect immediately.

Decision Taken For Well-Being Of Police Personnel

Shivdhar Reddy, the Director General of Police, said the decision has been taken with police welfare in mind, to provide them with relief and boost their morale.​ He said every police officer and staff member will be granted leave to spend their birthdays and wedding anniversaries with their family members.​

The orders stated that this decision was taken specifically for the well-being of police personnel, who perform arduous duties and sacrifice their personal lives to protect society.​ Shivdhar Reddy stated that the decision has been taken, acknowledging the strenuous nature of policing and the immense personal sacrifices made by personnel in the discharge of their duties.

What Does The Circular Say?​

The circular stated that the measure is introduced as a gesture of appreciation for the relentless dedication shown by the force and is intended to ensure that every member of the Telangana Police, regardless of rank, is provided the opportunity to observe these significant personal milestones in the company of their families, thereby fostering a healthier work-life balance.​

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The Director General of Police directed all unit officers to grant leave without fail, except in extraordinary circumstances.​ The circular makes it clear that this shall not be treated as a right.​ The sanctioning authority shall grant leave unless it is very important to deny it.​

This facility applies to everyone, from constables to senior officials.​

However, those wishing to avail themselves of this leave must submit a written application in advance, accompanied by supporting documents, such as proof of their date of birth or marriage anniversary, based on their service register records.

(With IANS inputs)

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