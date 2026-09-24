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  • Good news for UP farmers: Get up to Rs 6 lakh at 6% interest | Learn the step-by-step process

Good news for UP farmers: Get up to Rs 6 lakh at 6% interest | Learn the step-by-step process

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved Rs 384 crore for the Chief Minister's Farmer Prosperity Scheme, with the goal of benefiting approximately 5 lakh farmers over the next five years.

Written by: Hritika Mitra
Published: September 24, 2026, 11:47 PM IST
Good news for UP farmers: Get up to Rs 6 lakh at 6% interest | Learn the step-by-step process
Farmers who repay their loan installments on time will be eligible for the interest subsidy from the state government. AI-generated image

In a bid to make long-term agricultural credit more accessible, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched the Chief Minister’s Farmer Prosperity Scheme (Mukhyamantri Krishak Samriddhi Yojana). Under it, small and marginal farmers can secure loans of up to Rs 6 lakh at an interest rate of just 6 per cent.

Furthermore, only farmers who repay their loan installments on time will be eligible for the interest subsidy from the state government. This means that only timely repayments will be charged the concessional 6 per cent interest rate.

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With an approved outlay of Rs 384 crore, the Chief Minister’s Farmer Prosperity Scheme aims to benefit around 5 lakh farmers in Uttar Pradesh over the next five years. The state government will also promote an online system to simplify and bring transparency to the loan approval process.

Key points of the loan

Small and marginal farmers in Uttar Pradesh can now avail long-term loans of up to Rs 6 lakh, with repayment tenures of 3 to 15 years, at just 6 per cent annual interest, under the Mukhyamantri Krishak Samriddhi Yojana.

Maximum loan amount: Up to Rs 6 lakh
Interest Rate: 6 per cent (5 per cent interest subsidy on timely repayment of installments)
Loan Tenure: 3 years to 15 years
Distribution Channel: Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Rural Development Bank Limited (UPSGVB)

Step-by-step loan application process

  • Firstly, visit the official portal of the scheme or the nearest Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Rural Development Bank branch.
  • Prepare documents – Aadhaar card, PAN card, land records/land documents, passport-size photo, residence certificate
  • Fill the application form of Mukhyamantri Krishak Samriddhi Yojana through the bank branch or online portal.
  • Bank officials will verify your documents and agricultural land.
  • If the eligibility is found correct, the loan amount will be sent to your account by the bank.

Also Read | Good news for 82.7 lakh MP farmers as Rs 3,308 Cr transferred under CM Kisan Kalyan Yojana

How to apply online?

  • First of all visit the official website of the scheme mksyldb.in
  • Scroll down the homepage and you will see the option ‘Apply for Loan’. Click on it.
  • Then a new page will open, where you will have to give information about your area.
  • After this enter your loan amount.
  • Then fill in your full name, address and other personal details.
  • Enter your mobile number and then OTP will be sent, enter it.
  • After this, create your password which will help you in logging in in future.
  • After completion of online registration, your application is sent to the bank branch of your choice.
  • The field officers of the bank will physically verify your agricultural land and documents.
  • If everything is found correct, the bank will approve the loan and the money will be transferred directly to your bank account.

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About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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