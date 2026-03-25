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Good News for UP residents! 700 km Super Expressway to connect East-West; details inside

Good News for UP residents! 700 km ‘Super Expressway’ to connect East-West; details inside

Uttar Pradesh is all set to get a 'Super Motorway', which will connect the eastern part of the state to the west. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

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Super Expressway: The state, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is all set to get a grand infrastructural boost. In a major development of Uttar Pradesh, a new project, which is almost 700 kilometres long, has been approved and is named ‘Super Expressway’. The upcoming expressway will be connecting Gorakhpur in eastern Uttar Pradesh to the Shamli region on the western side of the state. This will make the process of travel quite fast and smooth in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Alongside, the project is most likely to promote connectivity, increase economic growth, and bring great benefits to the farmers, whose lands will be taken for the project.

What is ‘Super Expressway’?

The new expressway in Uttar Pradesh will be stretching across a range of 700 kilometres. Alongside this, it will pass through almost 22 districts of the state and will be connecting the eastern region of the state to that of the western one. The development of the project is being done under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The preparations for the project have already begun.

Process of land acquisition

The process of land acquisition is currently happening in many districts, including Bareilly. In the district, almost 68 villages will be affected, covering the regions in Nawabganj and Baheri tehsils. The initial surveys of the project have already been finished by the officers, which will enhance the speed of land acquisition now.

What benefits will the farmers get?

The farmers will receive compensation for the project. This step will improve the economic and financial condition of many farmers in rural families. The expressway is not only about the roads, as it will also lead to the creation of many job opportunities. Alongside, it will lead to better connectivity in the state.

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Once the project is completed, the Gorakhpur-Shamli expressway will ease the process of long-distance travel. Alongside, it will fasten the travel for people across the state. Not just this, but the expressway will also help in strengthening the position of Uttar Pradesh as a state with the maximum number of expressways in India. Overall, the ‘Super Expressway’ is widely expected to change the connectivity, economy, and rural livelihood in Uttar Pradesh.

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