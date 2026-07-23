Good news for Vaishno Devi pilgrims! Indian railways launches 4 new trains; Check routes

Travellers visiting Mata Vaishno Devi or Srinagar can now look forward to better connectivity, with Indian Railways introducing new train services in the Jammu division.
The expansion is set to benefit passengers, pilgrims and tourists by offering more train options. It also brings high-speed Vande Bharat Express services, reducing travel time and improving convenience.
In a written response in the Lok Sabha, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Railways will introduce four pairs of new trains in the Jammu division in 2025–26. The services, rolled out between June 2025 and March 2026, are aimed at catering to increasing passenger demand in the region.
The railway expansion also features two Vande Bharat Express services, connecting Jammu Tawi with Srinagar and Amritsar with Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. Railways has also launched the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Budgam Express, further strengthening connectivity in the region. The new services have made commuting between Jammu, Katra, Srinagar and nearby areas easier than before.
Also Read | Good news for Vaishno Devi pilgrims! Special train to run between Jammu and Haridwar THIS day | Check details
The launch of new trains has taken the total number of services in the Jammu division to over 170, strengthening rail links between Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of India. According to the Railways, the services will make travel easier for residents, pilgrims, tourists and other passengers.
The Jammu Division, which was formed in January 2025 as the 70th division of Indian Railways, has seen continuous expansion of train services since its inception. With the addition of modern trains like the Vande Bharat Express, rail connectivity in the region has improved significantly, offering passengers quicker and more convenient journeys.
Also Read | Big news for Vaishno Devi pilgrims! Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat Express route changed; Check stoppages, timings
According to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s statement in the Lok Sabha, the new services have been introduced keeping in mind passenger requirements at stations like Jammu Tawi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Udhampur, Banihal, Srinagar and Budgam. These trains will improve travel facilities for pilgrims, tourists and residents while enhancing Jammu and Kashmir’s connectivity with the rest of India.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.