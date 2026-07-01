Good news for Vande Bharat passengers! Now, confirmed tickets to be available for booking up to 15 minutes before departure; Check new rules

Last-minute train travellers now have a better chance of getting a confirmed ticket. Under a new Indian Railways rule, passengers can book vacant seats on reserved trains, including the Vande Bharat Express, until 15 minutes before departure, even after the reservation chart has been finalised.

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New rules have been revealed by the Indian Railways to book tickets for Vande Bharat. File image/PTI

Last-minute travellers may now find it easier to get a confirmed train ticket. Indian Railways has introduced a new rule allowing passengers to book vacant seats on reserved trains, including the Vande Bharat Express, even after the reservation chart is finalised. Available seats can be booked until 15 minutes before departure, a move aimed at reducing empty seats and improving passenger convenience.

What is the new rule of railways?

Until now, once the reservation chart was prepared, booking a seat was virtually impossible. Under the new rule, however, any seats that remain vacant after the chart is finalised can be booked up to 15 minutes before the train’s scheduled departure. The move is expected to benefit passengers who need to travel at short notice or were unable to secure a confirmed ticket earlier.

The new rule will apply to all reserved trains, including the Vande Bharat Express. Any seats left vacant after the reservation chart is released can be booked until 15 minutes before departure. According to the Railways, the decision will help improve seat utilisation while giving more passengers the opportunity to secure confirmed tickets.

How to book tickets?

Here’s how passengers can book last-minute available seats:

Official website of IRCTC

IRCTC Rail Connect mobile app

Authorised Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters of Railways

Things to keep in mind before travelling

Before travelling, please check the seat availability on the IRCTC website or app.

Reach the station with enough time before the train leaves.

Carry a valid ID proof with you during the journey.

Book tickets only through official channels of Railways.

How will the railways benefit?

Indian Railways says the revised system will help improve seat utilisation by making vacant seats available for booking until just before departure. In many cases, seats remain unoccupied even after the reservation chart is finalised. The new rule allows those seats to be booked at the last minute, offering relief to passengers who urgently need to travel but were unable to get a confirmed ticket earlier.