New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that the state will accept recommendations of the sixth pay commission and is likely to implement the same from January 1, 2020.

She made the announcement at an organisational meet of the state government employee union’s meet in Kolkata.

The implementation of the recommendations of the sixth pay commission will cost the exchequer about Rs 10,000 crore annually. The recommendations include an increase in the basic pay scale of the state government employees and increase of gratuity from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Addressing the meet on Friday, the Chief Minister said that she had received the Pay Commission Report and that she will accept the recommendations and ‘sympathetically’ consider it.

The state government will also set up an implementation committee to study the report from the Commission. Following this, the committee will release the Revision of Pay and Allowance (ROPA) 2019, after which the recommendations will be implemented across the state, benefitting nearly three lakh employees under the state government as well those in several government-owned organisations.

The sixth pay commission was formed on November 27, 2015, to restructure the salaries of the state government employees. It was headed by Professor Abhirup Sarkar and was to submit its report within six months. However, it got extensions frequently, the latest of which, for another six months, came on May 28.

West Bengal is scheduled to go to polls in 2021. Mamata Banerjee was re-elected for a second term in office in 2016 after becoming Chief Minister for the first time after her party Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) win in the 2011 Assembly elections, which brought to an end 34 years of Left Front rule in the state,