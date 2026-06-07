Good news for West Bengal residents as Suvendu government to implement Ayushman Bharat Yojana from this date

The implementation of AB PM-JAY in West Bengal is expected to extend financial protection against catastrophic health expenditure to millions of eligible beneficiaries in the State.

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Bengal women to receive Rs 3000 in their bank accounts (AI image)

New Delhi: In a landmark move for India’s universal healthcare goals, West Bengal is officially joining the world’s largest publicly funded health assurance scheme. In a matter of good news for the residents On June 8, the Government of West Bengal will formally integrate into the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY). According to an official press release, the implementation will be formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The agreement will be signed at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi between the National Health Authority (NHA), operating under the Government of India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Department of Health and Family Welfare of the Government of West Bengal.

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With the signing of the MoU, West Bengal will become the 36th State/Union Territory in the country to implement AB PM-JAY. The development marks a major milestone in the journey towards achieving equitable and accessible healthcare for all citizens across the nation, the release stated.

As per the release, the MoU signing ceremony will be presided over by Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, J.P. Nadda, in the august presence of the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari; Pratap Rao Jadhav, Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Ayush; Anupriya Patel, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers; Punya Salila Srivastava, Union Health Secretary and Manoj Kumar Agarwal, Chief Secretary, West Bengal, and other senior officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, National Health Authority and Government of West Bengal.

What are the facilities under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY?

The release informed that Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY provides health cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to eligible beneficiaries. Since its launch, the scheme has emerged as a cornerstone of India’s healthcare transformation, reducing out-of-pocket expenditure and improving access to quality treatment through a vast network of empanelled public and private hospitals.

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The implementation of AB PM-JAY in West Bengal is expected to extend financial protection against catastrophic health expenditure to millions of eligible beneficiaries in the State while enabling seamless portability of healthcare benefits across the country. It will also strengthen the State’s healthcare ecosystem by enhancing access to quality and affordable healthcare services, the release added.