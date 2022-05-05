New Delhi: Here comes a piece of good news for those who are planning to fly abroad. The COVID-19 working group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) on Thursday recommended administration of precautionary doses before nine months for those who are travelling abroad according to the receiving country’s needs, sources told news agency ANI on Thursday.Also Read - At 4.7 Million, India's Covid-19 Toll Highest in The World, Claims WHO; Govt Says 'Data Scientifically Questionable'

As per the sources, the NTAGI has discussed the matter and recommended this in a meeting on Wednesday. However, the sources added that no recommendation has been made for reducing the gap in booster doses for everybody.

There are mixed views of experts over whether to reduce the gap of a booster dose in India or not. As per official data, less number of people have shown interest in getting a third dose as a precaution dose despite being allowed by the Government of India for those above the age of 18 years.

Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, co-chairman of the Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) COVID-19 national task force told ANI that the longer the gap between the primary vaccination and the third dose against COVID-19 infection, the better the immunity is in the individual.

“We observed that, if the second dose administered to the beneficiary was very recent, it did not make any difference. In other words, you’re already protected. But, if a third dose is administered, then it did not make much of a difference,” he said.

It must be noted that the administration of the precaution dose to 18+ population group through private vaccination centres began on April 10, 2022. All those who are more than 18 years of age and have completed 9 months after the administration of the second dose, are eligible for precaution dose.

Notably, the country began administering precaution doses to frontline workers, healthcare workers and those above the age of 60 years with comorbidities on January 10 this year. Later, on March 16, the vaccination drive for precaution dose was extended to all adults above the age of 60 years.