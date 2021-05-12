New Delhi: In news that may give relief to the country, a recent tracker developed by researchers at the Cambridge Judge Business School and the National Institute of Economic and Social Research has found that India’s deadly second wave of coronavirus may have peaked. However, the data also suggests that cases in several states are yet to see a rise from their previous numbers. The findings are in line with what several experts in India have already suggested. The second wave of coronavirus cases in India has now entered the rural parts with several States registering rising cases daily. Also Read - India Records Highest Ever 4,205 Deaths in 24 Hours, 3.48 Lakh Cases in a Day

"…there is substantial variation among states and union territories in their trajectories, with cases continuing to increase over the next two weeks in areas such as Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Tripura," the researchers stated, as quoted by Bloomberg.

As per the report, the growth projection of new coronavirus cases in India till 9 May 2021 showed a significant fall in the numbers after it hit its peak on May 7 with 4,14,188 infections, about 32% higher than the world's previous peak reported by the U.S. last year. However, it stated that the deaths could still hover around the 4,000-level, given the vast undercounting and lack of testing.

On Monday, the WHO recognised a deadly strain of coronavirus in India – the B-1617 variant – which is now said to be present in over 44 countries around the world. First found in India in October, the variant had been detected in sequences uploaded to the GISAID open-access database “from 44 countries in all six WHO regions”, a WHO report stated.

India has become the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis across the globe as hospitals continue to run out of oxygen and beds, and morgues and crematoria get overburdened with the rising deaths.

India recorded the highest-ever record of 4,205 deaths today, taking the death toll to 2,54,197. Meanwhile, the country has reported less than 4 lakh infections (3,48,421 new cases) for the third day in a row.