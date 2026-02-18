Home

Good news for Indian students as France welcomes them with easy visa process; special courses to be introduced in English, know key details

French President Macron invites Indian students: President Emmanuel Macron inaugurated the Franco-Indian Center for Artificial Intelligence in Health at the AIIMS campus and welcomed Indian students to the country.

Image: X @EmmanuelMacron

French President Macron invites Indian students: President Emmanuel Macron, on Wednesday, i.e., February 18, announced that France will smooth the visa system and procedure in the country for students belonging to India. He also mentioned that the two countries aim to take the number of students from 10,000 to 30,000 by the year 2030, as discussed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reported by ANI.

French President Emmanuel Macron at the AIIMS campus

The French President Macron, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) campus, mentioned that France will ease the visa application process for Indian students. Alongside, it looks forward to increasing the number of visas greatly by the year 2030. According to President Macron, as reported by ANI, the courses will be expanded to be taught in a comprehensive language: English.

What did the French President Emmanuel Macron say?

The French President Emmanuel Macron said, “We want to welcome more Indian students and have more French students coming here. We are currently speaking about 10,000 per year. We have decided with Prime Minister Modi to increase this number to 30,000 per year by 2030. From the French side, we will simplify the sourcing and the visa process,” as reported by ANI.

He added, “We will clearly streamline the approach in order to meet expectations and make it much more practical for students. We will establish better connections in order to support students more effectively.”

President Macron also stated to Indian students that the country will have the best classroom training and access to the research centres, along with strong interdisciplinary collaboration.

Inauguration of Indo-French Campus at AIIMS

President Macron on X shared a video with the caption, “In Delhi, we are inaugurating the Franco-Indian Center for Artificial Intelligence in Health, jointly led by AIIMS, Sorbonne University, and the Paris Brain Institute. Research, training, innovation: France and India are harnessing AI for the common good!”

In Delhi, we are inaugurating the Franco-Indian Center for Artificial Intelligence in Health, jointly led by AIIMS, Sorbonne University, and the Paris Brain Institute. Research, training, innovation: France and India are harnessing AI for the common good! pic.twitter.com/MCW9XPxUpo — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 18, 2026

The French President Emmanuel Macron inaugurated the Indo-French campus at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) campus based on AI in global health. The inauguration was done by the President, while being accompanied by the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, JP Nadda.

President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to India

The French President came to India after being invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the AI India Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

