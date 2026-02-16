Home

Good news jobseekers! Govt launches ‘Create in India’ mission at AI Summit 2026, promises new AI jobs in….

Create in India Mission unveiled at AI Impact Summit 2026, aiming to power jobs, innovation, and India’s global leadership in artificial intelligence.

India’s “Create in India” mission will aim to boost employment, empower industry, and build a future-ready workforce, government officials said Monday. In a speech at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 – one of the largest artificial intelligence conferences globally – Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled details about the mission aimed at creating new opportunities for talent across sectors.

“The Create in India mission will look at talent from the lens of working with industry, creating jobs and creating future-ready skills,” Vaishnaw said Monday.

Expansion and skills will be key pillars of the new government initiative, which will look to leverage an AI-ready talent pipeline created by training and upskilling programs, as well as promote sectors like artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

Grow and Upskill to Build Future-ready Talent Pipeline

The minister also told conference attendees, which included industry executives and policymakers, that the initiative would focus on strengthening India’s talent base.

“The mission will cover how do we strengthen what we have, how do we ensure that we become the most preferred platform for the entire world to come and operate from and how do we create that future-ready talent pipeline,” Vaishnaw said.

The union minister spoke on Day 1 of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, which is scheduled to take place until February 20 in India’s capital New Delhi. Thousands of leaders, chief executives from top tech companies, investors and more have convened at the conference.

Indian PM Modi kicked off the event by opening the India AI Impact Expo, highlighting how India is leading the way in AI innovation and its use cases ranging from healthcare to agriculture.

Developments in AI, Jobs, and Skill development

Innovation and skill development were common themes touched on by experts throughout Day 1 of the India AI Impact Summit.

India’s chief economic advisor, V. Anantha Nageswaran, previously said the country will have to leverage artificial intelligence to become the world leader in what he called “machine-smart employment” by prioritising large-scale employability.

These comments come as India.AI, the official gateway to India’s government think-tank NITI Aayog’s initiatives around artificial intelligence, frequently reiterates the relationship between AI and jobs.

Jobs & New-age Skills at Forefront of India’s AI Mission

Jobs and skills development took center stage during Vaishnaw’s announcement of the new government mission. The minister told conference attendees that with growing technological advancements, India needs to future-proof its citizens.

“Therefore, jobs and skills will play a very critical role,” Vaishnaw added.

The government has not announced an official launch date for the Create in India mission just yet. More details about the program are expected to be released in the following weeks.

