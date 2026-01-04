Home

Good news Karnataka, Bengaluru- Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express may soon be reality, check route details

In a matter of good news for Karnataka, Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express may soon get a green light for its launch.

Bengaluru Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express: In a massive update for the commuters and travellers in Coastal Karnataka, a new Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and Mangaluru is expected to get launched in the near future. The proposed introduction of the Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and Mangaluru has created strong buzz across the state as the area has been waiting for the train update since long. The update is a very good news for thousands who regularly travel between the capital city and the coast. Here are all the details you need to know about the proposed Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express.

Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat: Route details

Readers should note that most express and mail trains take around 9 to 10 hours to cover the Bengaluru–Mangaluru stretch, depending on halts and terrain conditions but with the Vande Bharat Express, the same journey is expected to take about 5 hours. Although the exact route details of the train are not official yet, the sharp reduction in the travel time between the two cities is being seen as a major shift for both business and leisure travellers, a report carried by News 18 said.

Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express

The new service of the Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express is expected to benefit more than just the two endpoint cities as districts such as Tumakuru and Hassan, which lie along the railway corridor, are also likely to gain from improved connectivity. Moreover, the Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express could provide better access could boost local travel, tourism and business movement across the region. While passengers await official timelines, the excitement reflects a broader hope that modern trains like Vande Bharat can transform everyday travel and bring Karnataka’s coast and capital closer than ever before.

For readers who want to know more about the route, the Vande Bharat Express launch is tied to completing electrification work in the Sakaleshpura-Subrahmanya Road ghat section, enabling seamless electric train operation and faster rail services.

