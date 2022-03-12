Mumbai: Good news for Mumbai folks! Mumbaikers are no longer required to visit police stations for passport verification except in exceptional cases of documents being incomplete, Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey said on Saturday. Taking to Twitter to announce the reform, the city’s new commissioner asked the citizens to report if the concerned police station calls them for passport verification.Also Read - Mumbai: Woman Tries To Immolate Self Outside Mantralaya

“We have decided no citizen will be called to the police station in Mumbai except in exceptional cases of documents being incomplete etc. If not followed do report,” he tweeted. Also Read - I-T Dept Raids Shiv Sena Corporator, BMC Contractors in Mumbai; Detects Benami Assets, Hawala Transactions

#PassportVerification. We have decided no citizen will be called to police station in Mumbai except in exceptional cases of documents being incomplete etc. If not followed do report🙏 — Sanjay Pandey (@sanjayp_1) March 12, 2022

Also Read - Maharashtra Eases Covid Restrictions; Cinemas to Function at 100 Per Cent Capacity in 14 Districts

On the question of how the police verification process would be completed, Pandey said the local police station will send a constable to the residence of the citizen for verification. “Constable who comes to your house does all the work. He is competent. You may get called in only if there is a discrepancy but not as a norm,” he added.

Constable who comes to your house does all the work. He is competent. You may get called in only if there is a discrepancy but not as a norm — Sanjay Pandey (@sanjayp_1) March 12, 2022

The move aimed at facilitating the process in the interest of citizens is seen as a relief by a lot of people, as the passport verification process often involves corruption.