Good news for Noida residents: Now travel from Pari Chowk- Botanical Garden metro station directly

The Pari Chowk- Botanical Garden metro route wll connect Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park and Pari Chowk to the Delhi Metro network at Botanical Garden.

Sector 142 to Botanical Garden- Representative image

Pari Chowk- Botanical Garden metro route: In a major push to ease daily travel for lakhs of commuters of Noida, the Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh has directed officials to ensure there are no further delays in extending the Aqua Line from Sector 142 to Botanical Garden. In the recent update, the expansion of the Noida Metro has entered a decisive phase.

For the residents who frequently travel between Greater Noida and Pari Chowk, the long-awaited project is seen as the missing link that will finally allow a smooth journey into Delhi without the inconvenience of changing lines at Sector 51 and 52. Here are all the details you need to know about Pari Chowk- Botanical Garden metro route.

In the recent update, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made it clear that public welfare projects must not suffer due to paperwork and stressed that delays only add to the hardship of common people.

Pari Chowk- Botanical Garden metro route: Route details

Stretch 11.56 kilometers, the proposed corridor of the Pari Chowk- Botanical Garden metro route will be fully elevated, featuring eight new stations at key high-traffic locations. Once the project is completed, the extension will directly connect Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park and Pari Chowk to the Delhi Metro network at Botanical Garden, thereby removing the need of the commuters to cross through the Noida Sector 51 and 52 change over.

How will the Pari Chowk- Botanical Garden metro route help commuters?

Moreover, this link will allow passengers to easily interchange with the Blue and Magenta Lines, creating a seamless bridge between Noida and Delhi. Also, the route is expected to improve connectivity and make daily commuting far more convenient for thousands of office-goers and students of Noida and Delhi.

The new line could cut 20 to 30 minutes from daily travel time and reduce traffic on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

Pari Chowk- Botanical Garden metro route: Check timeline of project completion

For a background, readers can note that the Detailed Project Report received state cabinet approval in 2024, and soil testing and design consultancy tenders were issued through 2025. With the central government’s final approval now secured, civil work tenders are likely to be finalized by February 2026. The construction of the project is expected to begin by mid-2026, with operations targeted for 2029-30.

