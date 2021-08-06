New Delhi: Here comes a piece of good news for the people who have been fully vaccinated. They can now download their vaccine certificate through WhatsApp. This facility has now been enabled as the Central government-managed MyGov Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature to allow users to download their COVID vaccine directly from the messaging platform.Also Read - 'We’re Now Dealing With Different Virus, Things Are Going to Get Worse', Anthony Fauci Warns as COVID-19 Rages

It must be noted that the chatbot was launched in March last year to curb coronavirus-related misinformation and help citizens find various services. Users need to know that the facility is provided to people free of charge and users can even converse with the bot in Hindi.

In May this year, the MyGov Corona Helpdesk WhatsApp chatbot had added a feature to find the nearest vaccine and test centres directly on the Facebook-owned messaging platform.

How to download COVID vaccine certificate from WhatsApp?

To download the COVID vaccine certificate from WhatsApp, users need to save the number 9013151515, preferably as MyGov Corona Helpdesk on the Android or iOS smartphone. After that, they need to open the chat, and send “download certificate.” If the number is linked with the CoWIN platform, the chatbot will ask for the six-digit OTP (one-time password) that could take up to 30 seconds to receive. After the OTP is accepted, the chatbot will confirm the candidate’s name. Them you need to select the option, and users will get the certificate in less than a minute. It must be noted that the MyGov Corona Helpdesk will not allow users download certificates for others whose vaccine slots were booked via another mobile number.

Apart from this, the MyGov Corona Helpdesk WhatsApp chatbot also allows users find centres and authentic information, alerts on coronavirus, professional advice, facts checker, and important phone numbers.