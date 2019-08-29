New Delhi: Indrani Mukerjea, a co-accused in the INX Media case who later turned approver, expressed her pleasure over the arrest of former Union Minister P Chidambaram and called it ‘good news’.

The money laundering and corruption case against former Finance Minister is largely centred on the testimony of Indrani Mukerjea in which she claims that the Congress leader had asked her to help his son Karti’s business in return for granting Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval to her company, INX Media.

Mukerjea and her husband Peter Mukerjea were the promoters of INX Media, and both are currently in jail facing trial in the murder of her 24-year-old daughter Sheena Bora from a previous marriage.

“Peter started the conversation with Mr P Chidambaram referring to the application of INX Media for bringing in FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) and handed copy of the application to Mr P Chidambaram,” Mukerjea had said in her statement to Enforcement Directorate.

“After having understood the issue, Mr P Chidambaram told Peter to help his son Karti in his business and make possible overseas remittances in lieu of FIPB approval,” she added.

According to Mukerjea, Peter had said that the alleged violations can be regularised with Karti Chidambaram’s help and advice to resolve these issues related to FIPB.

She had, however, added in her statement that these payments were handled by Peter and that she did not know how much money was paid for addressing the senior Chidambaram’s interest of helping his son.

(With PTI Inputs)