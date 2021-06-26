Mumbai: Railways has brought massive news for train travellers on the Mumbai-Pune route. The Indian Railways on Saturday launched a Vistadome coach service on the Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express Special train, which ran full house. The new coaches offer panoramic views of the Western Ghats through glass rooftops and wide window panes. Sharing photos of the new coach on his Twitter handle, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal wrote: “A Panoramic View of the Western Ghats: Wide window panes & glass rooftops of the first-ever Vistadome Coach in Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express provide passengers with an unhindered, unique and unforgettable travel experience. Come, experience the Western Ghats as never before!.” Also Read - LIVE England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Score And Updates: England Off To Good Start

Railway Ministry officials said that the Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express Special train started its first run with LHB rake and Vistadome coach on Saturday. An official added that the first trip on the Vistadome coach from Mumbai to Pune was a sellout. Also Read - T20 World Cup to be Shifted to UAE: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, Final Call to be Taken Soon

Features of the Deccan Express Vistadome Train

The Vistadome coach has big glass windows The Vistadome tourist coach has a larger viewing area, with 44 seats for the passengers that can be rotated up to 180 degrees. The coach also has a Wi-Fi-based passenger information system. Glass roof to provide an unhindered view of the sky Observation lounge along with rotatable seats that allow the passengers to enjoy the beautiful locations during the journey through the Western Ghats

The official said that the passengers were eager to enjoy unhindered views of the valleys and waterfalls enroute, adding that the experience is similar to travelling in a Vistadome coach on the Mumbai-Goa route.

Where will the new coaches run?

At present, the Vistadome coach service is operational in the Mumbai-Madgaon Jan Shatabdi Special train.

Now passengers on the Mumbai-Pune route can also enjoy the scenic beauty and experience being with nature.

The Deccan Express on the Mumbai-Pune route will pass by scenic areas like:

The Matheran hill (near Neral) Songir hill (near Palasdhari) Ulhas river (near Jambrung), Ulhas valley, Areas of Khandala, Lonavala etc., As well as the waterfalls and tunnels on the South East Ghat section

The Railways had launched the newly-designed Vistadome coaches last year.

Video: Passengers enjoy the newly launched vistadome train on Mumbai-Pune route

The official said that for the first time, the Vistadome coach has been built on the LHB platform, which is more safe.

Pointing out the stand-out features of the new Vistadome coaches, the official said that they are equipped with air-spring suspension in secondary stage for better ride comfort, large glass windows and glass roof that boast electrically controlled opalescence, a transparent roof for the passengers to get a panoramic view of their journey, and an observatory lounge with a larger window at one end.

Go, enjoy the trip!

–IANS inputs