New Delhi: In big cheer for Noida residents, the city and neighbouring areas are set to receive moderate rainfall in the next three days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, favourable weather conditions are developing in Delhi-NCR for the first week of August. The rainfall is likely to cover the 33 percent rainfall deficit this season.

With light rains expected to lash the region, Noida residents can also witness a dip in temperature and some relief from humidity too.

“The sky is expected to be generally cloudy on Friday and there are fair chances of moderate rain over the next three days,” an IMD official said.

A Hindustan Times quoted Mahesh Palawat, director Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, “Currently, the conductive clouds, which form a supportive system for rain, are moving back towards Delhi-NCR region. The current weather system shows there are fair chances of moderate to heavy downpour in the first week of August.”