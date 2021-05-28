Hyderabad: In a news that will bring cheers to doctors amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Telangana government has increased the stipend of Resident doctors from Rs 70,000/month to Rs 80,500/ month (consolidated) with effect from January 1, 2021. This came after the Junior and Senior doctors boycotted duties on Wednesday and Thursday demanding stipend hikes and resolution of other issues. However, they called off their strike on Thursday after some of their demands were addressed by the state government. Also Read - Telangana Lockdown Likely to be Extended Till June 7 With More Restrictions in Place: Report

This also came amid the second wave of the ongoing pandemic, with the health infrastructure reeling under immense pressure and doctors working round the clock.

Telangana on Thursday reported 3,614 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 5.67 lakh, while the toll stood at 3207 with 18 more casualties, a government bulletin said. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 504, followed by Nalgonda (229) and Khammam (228), the bulletin said. The state has 38,267 active cases and over 90,000 samples were tested.

The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at5,67,517 while with3,961being cured, the total recoveries were at5,26,043. Cumulatively, over 1.48 crore samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was over 3.98 lakh, the bulletin said. The case fatality and recovery rates in the state were 0.56 per cent and 92.69 per cent, respectively.