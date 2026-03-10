Home

Indian Railways BIG update: PM Modi to flag off Podanur–Dhanbad and Nagercoil–Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express trains on This date; Check route details and stoppages

Podanur–Dhanbad and Nagercoil–Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express trains to be launched soon. Check route, stoppages, timing and other important details.

Amrit Bharat trains: In a massive development for infrastructure and rail connectivity for the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off two Amrit Bharat trains, two express trains and one passenger train from Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu along with another passenger train from Ernakulam in Kerala on Wednesday. As per the information shared by the Railway Ministry, the inaugural run of these trains is scheduled from their respective originating stations, Nagercoil, Podanur, Rameswaram, Tirunelveli, Mayiladuthurai in Tamil Nadu and Palakkad Junction in Kerala. Here are all the details you need to know about the trains that are expected to be launched by PM Modi.

Good news for commuters of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha and Jharkhand

“The new train services will collectively benefit millions of passengers across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha and Jharkhand. The occasion will also see the inauguration of three redeveloped Amrit stations in Kerala and the dedication of the Shoranur-Nilambur railway line electrification project to the nation,” a press statement from the Ministry said.

When will be the inaugural run of the Palakkad-Pollachi train service?

In the recent update, the Southern Railway zone has informed that the inaugural run of the Palakkad-Pollachi train service will start at 1.15 pm from Palakkad. Flagged off by PM Modi, the Palakkad-Pollachi train route will strengthen the rail connectivity between Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Route details of Podanur-Dhanbad Amrit Bharat Express

The route details of the Podanur-Dhanbad Amrit Bharat Express can be highlighted from the fact that the train will depart from Podanur Junction every Saturday morning and arrive at Dhanbad by Monday early morning during its regular run. Also, in its return journey, the return service will run every Monday from Dhanbad. Notably, the Podanur-Dhanbad Amrit Bharat Express will be a weekly, non-air-conditioned and affordably-priced train.

Podanur-Dhanbad Amrit Bharat Express: List of stoppages

The Podanur-Dhanbad Amrit Bharat Express will travel through through Salem, Renigunta, Vijayawada, Jharsuguda and Ranchi.

Route details of Nagercoil-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express

The second Amrit Bharat Express, the Nagercoil-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express is this region’s first direct Amrit Bharat that will pass through three states during its journey Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, running across Tirunelveli, Kovilpatti and Nellore among others important stops.

“It is a train that will carry students from Kanyakumari to colleges in Hyderabad, workers from the Kerala-Tamil Nadu coast to the job markets of the Deccan and families separated by the geography of opportunity back to each other more easily than before,” it said.

