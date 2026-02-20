Home

Good news for UP Shiksha Mitras as CM Yogi announces Rs 18000 honorarium in state, instructors to receive Rs 17000; key details inside

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday announced a major raise in the honorarium for the Shiksha Mitras along with the instructors. He also allocated funds for the educational infrastructure, digital classrooms, startups, and emerging technologies of the state for the year 2026-27. CM Yogi, while presenting a reply in the Legislative Assembly, said that the state has made great progress in the sectors of education, IT, electronics, and startups in the last few years.

Shiksha Mitras to get Rs 18,000, instructors RS 17,000

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also stated that the Shiksha Mitras will receive Rs 18,000 every month from April 2026. On the other hand, the instructors will get Rs 17,000 per month. He also mentioned that earlier, the Shiksha Mitras were being paid an amount of Rs 3,000, and the amount was later increased to Rs 10,000.

He added, “Earlier, Shiksha Mitras were paid Rs 3,000, which was later increased to Rs 10,000. From April 2026, they will receive Rs 18,000. Instructors will get Rs 17,000,” as reported by PTI. Not just this, but a cashless medical facility of Rs 5 lakh will also be extended to the Shiksha Mitras and instructors along with their dependent families.

Allocation for girls’ schools, smart classes, and more

The Uttar Pradesh government has provided major allocations for strengthening the school education. These include:

Rs. 580 crore for the establishment of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas in developmental blocks where they don’t operate as of now

Rs. 300 crore for maintenance works of the schools after safety audits

Rs. 2,382 crore for Chief Minister Composite Schools

Rs. 300 crore for establishing smart classes in the primary schools

Rs. 300 crore for providing sanitary napkins to the girls

A budget of Rs. 100 crore has also been allocated for the VR-based skill development. The target of the allocation will be to train 25 lakh youth. An AI Centre of Excellence will also be set up, along with U-hubs in Lucknow and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath added, “These initiatives reflect the transformation of Uttar Pradesh into a knowledge-driven and technology-enabled economy.”

(With inputs from PTI)

