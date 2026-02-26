Home

News

Good news for UP as CM Yogi invites investors to state, signs MoU with Japan on green hydrogen technology

Good news for UP as CM Yogi invites investors to state, signs MoU with Japan on green hydrogen technology

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath signed an MoU with Japan on February 26. Scroll down to read what it means for Uttar Pradesh.

Image: X @myogiadityanath

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Japan’s Yamanashi Prefecture. This happened on his Japan trip, before which he was in Singapore. UP CM Yogi signed the MoU on green hydrogen technology. Under this agreement, the students belonging to the higher technical institutions in the state of Uttar Pradesh will get training in Japan. He also added that the technology will be utilised in the state’s industry, transport, and energy domains.

Focus on Green Hydrogen

The signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) comprises a partnership among industries of tourism, education, and many others. In addition, the special focus will be on green hydrogen, innovation in clean energy, and technology exchange.

The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on X wrote, “Uttar Pradesh is actively developing IIT Kanpur as a Centre of Excellence in Green Hydrogen to enhance energy self-reliance…”

In Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, held meaningful deliberations with Mr. Kotaro Nagasaki, Hon. Governor, to further strengthen Uttar Pradesh–Yamanashi cooperation and advance our growing strategic partnership. An MoU was signed to deepen collaboration in industry, tourism and… pic.twitter.com/vAU863KZya — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 26, 2026

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

CM also wrote that the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) was signed on a bright and sunny day in Yamanashi, which highlighted a positive symbol of clarity and confidence guiding the partnership between India and Japan.

Centre of Excellence

CM also talked about robotics as a major technology of the future. He highlighted that the state government has provided provisions in the budget for the development of a Centre of Excellence for Robotics.

The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a gathering of tech leaders and investors, said, “The government is continuously taking initiatives to attract investment, facilitate industries, adopt new technologies and expand global partnerships. With this vision, a high-level delegation from Uttar Pradesh has visited Japan to convert possibilities into opportunities.”

CM also said, “I welcome the Hon. Governor’s proposal to lead a delegation of 200 CEOs to Uttar Pradesh in August.” Adding to this, he stated that it will increase the collaborations and partnerships of industries and investment momentum.

He stated that Uttar Pradesh provides scale, and skill, along with speed. Not just this, but it is also supported by strong infrastructure and seamless facilitation with the help of Invest UP’s designated Japan desk and tbe proposed Japan Industrial Township in Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

(With inputs from IANS)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.