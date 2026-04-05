Good news for Uttar Pradesh as new Vande Bharat Express to connect New Delhi with THIS city; check route details and time table

Senior DCM Sanjeev Sharma said that the new Vande Bharat Express will begin operating under the Izzatnagar division in the new financial year, making travel more convenient for passengers. He also shared that a proposal is in place to introduce a new train service between Kasganj and Lucknow via Badaun, Pilibhit, Puranpur, Mailani and Lakhimpur, a report by Amar Ujala said.

Izzatnagar- New Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Time table

Currently, connectivity between Bareilly and Kanpur is limited, with only a few weekly trains, so the division is working on plans to run new services connecting Lalkuan, Ramnagar and Kathgodam directly to Kanpur Central. Notably, no details regarding the time table have been released yet.

Why is Izzatnagar- New Delhi Vande Bharat Express important for commuters?

At the same time, railway officials are also looking at improving links to Kanpur and preparing for better local train services between Bareilly and Mailani. According to officials, passenger numbers in the Izzatnagar division have seen strong growth, with nearly 69 million travelers last year, leading to a significant rise in earnings.

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The officer added that the Tanakpur-Achhnera Express and the Kathgodam-Mumbai Central special train have now been converted into regular services, and more trains are expected to be introduced in the coming year to improve overall connectivity.