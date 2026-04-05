By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Good news for Uttar Pradesh as new Vande Bharat Express to connect New Delhi with THIS city; check route details and time table
Vande Bharat Express between Bareilly and Delhi may soon launch via Rudrapur, improving Uttar Pradesh rail connectivity pending approval.
Modi Govt clears Rs 765 crore projects to modernise rail traction, communication network
In order to strengthen Indian Railways’ infrastructure and technology, the Modi government said it has approved several upgradation works worth Rs 765 crore to improve operations, expand line capacity and modernise communication systems across critical sections of the network, a report by IANS news agency said.
According to the Railways Ministry, the approved projects include upgradation of electric traction systems on two high-density freight and passenger corridors and expansion of the optical fibre communication backbone across the Vadodara and Mumbai Central divisions of Western Railway.
(With inputs from agencies)
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.