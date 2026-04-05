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Good news for Uttar Pradesh as new Vande Bharat Express to connect New Delhi with THIS city; check route details and time table

Vande Bharat Express between Bareilly and Delhi may soon launch via Rudrapur, improving Uttar Pradesh rail connectivity pending approval.

Published date india.com Published: April 5, 2026 5:03 PM IST
email india.com By Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com
Good news for Uttar Pradesh as new Vande Bharat Express to connect New Delhi with THIS city; check route details and time table
Vande Bharat Express- File image

New Delhi- Uttar Pradesh Vande Bharat Express: In a big update for the residents of Uttar Pradesh, travel between Bareilly and Delhi could soon get faster and more comfortable. In the recent update, the Indian Railways is reportedly planning to introduce a modern train service on this route. As per media reports, a proposal has been sent to run Vande Bharat trains from Bareilly’s Izzatnagar, with a possible route via Rudrapur, while similar services from Kathgodam and Tanakpur are also under consideration. Although the final approval of the railway project is still awaited, but the move signals a big upgrade in connectivity for the region. Here are all the details you need to know about the new Vande Bharat express between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

New Delhi- Uttar Pradesh Vande Bharat Express Route details

Senior DCM Sanjeev Sharma said that the new Vande Bharat Express will begin operating under the Izzatnagar division in the new financial year, making travel more convenient for passengers. He also shared that a proposal is in place to introduce a new train service between Kasganj and Lucknow via Badaun, Pilibhit, Puranpur, Mailani and Lakhimpur, a report by Amar Ujala said.

Izzatnagar- New Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Time table

Currently, connectivity between Bareilly and Kanpur is limited, with only a few weekly trains, so the division is working on plans to run new services connecting Lalkuan, Ramnagar and Kathgodam directly to Kanpur Central. Notably, no details regarding the time table have been released yet.

Why is Izzatnagar- New Delhi Vande Bharat Express important for commuters?

At the same time, railway officials are also looking at improving links to Kanpur and preparing for better local train services between Bareilly and Mailani. According to officials, passenger numbers in the Izzatnagar division have seen strong growth, with nearly 69 million travelers last year, leading to a significant rise in earnings.

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The officer added that the Tanakpur-Achhnera Express and the Kathgodam-Mumbai Central special train have now been converted into regular services, and more trains are expected to be introduced in the coming year to improve overall connectivity.

Modi Govt clears Rs 765 crore projects to modernise rail traction, communication network

In order to strengthen Indian Railways’ infrastructure and technology, the Modi government said it has approved several upgradation works worth Rs 765 crore to improve operations, expand line capacity and modernise communication systems across critical sections of the network, a report by IANS news agency said.

According to the Railways Ministry, the approved projects include upgradation of electric traction systems on two high-density freight and passenger corridors and expansion of the optical fibre communication backbone across the Vadodara and Mumbai Central divisions of Western Railway.

(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist who focuses on bringing complex political, economic and global developments in easy and meaningful reports in order to help the digital readers across India and gl ... Read More

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