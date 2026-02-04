Home

Good news for UP residents as 2 major cancer hospitals in THIS city now have 6 radiation machines to treat 350 patients daily

World Cancer Day: In Uttar Pradesh, Varanasi is emerging as a major hub for the treatment of cancer, which falls in the eastern part of the state. Alongside, many neighbouring states also have advanced amenities for cancer treatment. One such oncology centre in the state is Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Centre (MPMMCC), and the other is Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital (HBCH), Varanasi. The centre is witnessing an increase in the number of patients. The hospital authorities also stated that constant upgrades are happening for the overall improvement of the radiation therapy, which stands to be an integral component to treat patients suffering from cancer.

Infrastructure for cancer treatment

Last year, three radiation therapy machines were installed, which brings the total number to 6 in the two centres. As a result, the daily average has become 350 patients. The official data states that the number of patients has increased by 30 per cent from 2024 to 2025.

What are the officials saying?

The hospital director, Dr Satyajit Pradhan, mentioned that all six radiation therapies for cancer treatment are completely operational. Three machines were installed last year, of which two were done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The head of the Department of Radiation Oncology at MPMMCC, Dr Ashutosh Mukherjee, stated that nearly 60 to 65 per cent of patients suffering from cancer require radiation therapy at some stage.

The full course lasts for almost 35 days, which sometimes may vary, depending on the condition of the patient.

The radiation oncologist, Dr Sambit Swaroop, stated that these hospitals have equipment which is high-tech for radiation technology. This also includes respiration-synchronised radiation therapy and specialised treatment for skin-related cancer problems.

World Cancer Day

The hospital issued a press release on the topic due to World Cancer Day, which is celebrated on February 4 every year to raise awareness about the disease.

(With inputs from ANI)

