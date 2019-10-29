New Delhi: Fulfilling its promises ahead of the assembly polls in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is all set to make the DTC bus ride free for women from Tuesday.

“Historic day for Delhi !!! Females will travel free in all Buses from 29.10.19. Notification has been issued. Delhi Govt under dynamic leadership of Honble Cm @ArvindKejriwal stands committed to ensure safety and security of Female passengers in Buses,” Kailash Gahlot said in a tweet.

Starting from Tuesday, the free ride facility will be available in Noida-NCR service, airport and other special services operated by the DTC and cluster scheme operators.

The development comes as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had during his Independence Day speech, said the free-ride for women in both DTC and cluster buses will be started from October 29, which also falls ‘Bhai Dooj’.

On June 8, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that none of the women he met in the day was unhappy with the proposed scheme for free metro and bus travel. “The scheme will be rolled out within two-and-a-half months. I’ve asked each and every woman, and not a single woman I’ve met since morning has told me she is not happy with free travel in metro and bus,” Kejriwal said.

However, free ride on Delhi Metro will be delayed as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has sought time to implement the scheme in the national capital. Meanwhile, the Delhi government has also approved Rs 150 crore for implementation of the scheme in the metro.

As per the plan for a free ride on DTC buses, each women passenger will get a pink ticket having face value of Rs 10 for the free-travel. After this, the will reimburse the transporters based on the number of such tickets issued.

As per updates, there are around 3,700 DTC buses and 1,800 buses under the cluster scheme of the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS).

The offer to give the free ride to women came after the Delhi cabinet on August 29 gave approval to the scheme. According to the government, women employees of the Delhi government, local bodies and undertakings will not be entitled to transport allowance if they opt for a free ride in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses. As per official updates, the public buses in Delhi carry over 45 lakh passengers on a daily basis.

