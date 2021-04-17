New Delhi: At this time of coronavirus pandemic, when hospitals run out of beds, medicines and vaccines for patients, a number of good Samaritans on social media platforms try to help COVID patients find these things. Not only that, they also try to spread awareness about the availability of plasma, connecting patients with donors, arranging Remdesivir doses for patients, putting them in touch with emergency services such as ambulances and more. These social works are being done by actors, politicians, comedians, influencers and even ordinary social media users. Also Read - Class 10th, 12th Board Exam 2021 Cancelled, Postponed in THESE States: Check Details

Many other volunteers including actor Sonu Sood and comedian Appurv Gupta took to Twitter to help out those in need at this critical time of the pandemic. Taking to Twitter, Sood said his phone had been flooded with calls from all over India with patients looking for hospital beds, medicines, injections and that he had been feeling “helpless” as he had not been able to meet all the requirements. Also Read - Mumbai: Over 1100 Buildings, 10,797 Floors Sealed | Check Full LIST

“Since morning I haven’t kept my phone down, thousands of calls from all over India for HOSPITAL BEDS, MEDICINES, INJECTIONS and still not able to provide to many of them, I feel so helpless. The situation is scary, pls stay at home, wear mask and prevent yourself from infection,” he wrote on Twitter. Also Read - Remdesivir Continues To Be Out Of Stock At Dr. Reddy's

Since morning I haven't kept my phone down, thousands of calls from all over India for HOSPITAL BEDS, MEDICINES, INJECTIONS and still not able to provide to many of them, I feel so helpless.The situation is scary, pls stay at home ,wear mask and prevent yourself from infection.🙏 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 16, 2021

Thank you everyone who are sharing and making a difference !! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/dJQsq4Vvhd — APPURV GUPTA (@appurv_gupta) April 16, 2021

For any oxygen related problem in lucknow feel free to tag i will try my best to arrange 🙏 — Riniti Chatterjee (@Chatterj1Asking) April 16, 2021

𝗜𝗠𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗔𝗡𝗧 8657311088 this is toll free number of CIPLA, manufacturer of Remdesivir. Those in need can reach out directly & the company is providing the injections directly to Hospital without any dealer etc. Save the number, Share it with people around you in need. — Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) April 16, 2021

Plasma resources for those in delhi

Rt to amplify pic.twitter.com/rEoxt9cBkc — 🏳️‍🌈 CHEEKOO(she/they) PERI'S DAUGHTER (@yourhoemie69) April 16, 2021

As cases continue to surge, lakhs of patients are in need of immediate medical assistance, hospitals, oxygen cylinders, plasma and Remdisivir drug across cities of India including Mumbai, Delhi and Pune.

India on Saturday recorded a single-day rise of 2,34,692 cases and 1,341 fatalities pushing country’s COVID-19 tally to 1,45,26,609 and the death toll due to the viral disease to 1,75,649, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the country has surpassed the 16-lakh mark and the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 1,26,71,220, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.21 per cent.