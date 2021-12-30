New Delhi: Though the calendar is about to change, the battle for novel coronavirus continued in India and across the world. In India, the last week of 2021 saw a massive surge in COVID-19 cases as experts warned of a possible third wave for 2022. Many scientists, however, said India has already been hit by the third COVID-19 wave. The Narendra Modi government, meanwhile, intensified calls for unvaccinated Indians to get inoculated and strict adherence to COVID guidelines in the face of the new Omicron variant that contributed to a record number of infections.Also Read - Delhi Records Sharp Spike Of 1,313 Fresh COVID Cases, Highest Since May; Omicron Tally At 263

On Thursday, the government urged 19 states and union territories to ramp up Covid testing “in a big way” to identify cases promptly and restrict its spread in view of the increased transmissibility of the Omicron variant, and the larger preponderance of asymptomatic cases.

Omicron Scare: What is the COVID situation in India

A total of 962 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected across 23 states and UTs so far and 320 people have recovered or migrated. Bihar on Thursday reported its first case of Omicron after a 26-year-old man tested positive for the new COVID variant in Patna’s Kidwaipur. Delhi recorded the highest number of 263 Omicron cases, followed by Maharashtra at 252, Gujarat 97, Rajasthan 69, Kerala 65 and Telangana 62.

Maharashtra on Thursday saw its first death of an Omicron patient, while it continued to report a massive spike in COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day, leading to prohibitory orders clamped in Mumbai till January 7 and appeals to people to avoid New Year parties. The state notched a staggering 198 new cases of Omicron, taking up the state tally from 252 to 450, with Mumbai accounting for the highest number, at 190, health officials said. The others are from Thane (4), Pune (2) and Satara and Nanded (1 each).

Delhi on Thursday reported 1,313 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day number since May 26 when the tally was 1,491, but no death was reported, as per the Health Department bulletin. Meanwhile, the Covid infection in the city has crossed 1 per cent and currently stands at 1.73 per cent, the highest in last seven months.

According to the Delhi Health department, the city had recorded 1.93 per cent positivity rate on May 26. With the new cases, the cumulative total has risen to 14,46,415, while the death toll remains at 25,107. The number of active Covid cases have crossed the 3,000 mark and stands at 3,081, highest since June 14 when there were 3,226 active cases. With a 98.05 per cent COVID recovery rate, the active Covid cases rate in Delhi has gone up to 0.21 per cent and the death rate stands at 1.74 per cent. With 423 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 14,18,227. A total of 1,560 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

COVID: Which states, cities worst-affected in India

Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat have been announced as the emerging states/union territories of concern in the country, the data released by the Centre stated.

Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Pune, Thane and Nagpur in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu’s Chennai, Karnataka’s Bengaluru Urban, Gurugram in Haryana, Kolkata in West Bengal and Jharkhand’s Ranchi have reported a surge in COVID cases in the recent weeks, the Centre said.

Is India prepared to handle massive COVID surge in 2021

In the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases, Union Minister Piyush Goyal discussed with senior officials effective ways to ensure adequate medical oxygen availability in the country. According to an official, members of the meeting were apprised about the oxygen demand aggregation system (ODAS) that has been developed by the National Health Authority, news agency PTI reported.

“Held a review meeting on the medical oxygen preparedness in the country. Deliberated on effective ways to ensure adequate medical oxygen availability for strengthening the fight against COVID-19 pandemic,” Goyal said in a tweet.

Due to an unprecedented surge in demand for medical oxygen across the country during the second wave of COVID-19, the demand peaked at nearly 9,000 MT (metric tonnes) as compared to the peak requirement of 3,095 MT during the first wave. The supply of oxygen for medical purposes was enhanced almost 10 times from 1,000 tonnes per day in December 2019 to 9,600 tonnes per day in May this year.

As on December 27, liquid medical oxygen production capacity was over 8,780 MT and actual production is over 5,500 MT. Till December 29 this year, over 1,200 cryogenic tanks were installed in different hospitals for storage of oxygen as against 790 on December 31, 2020. Similarly, the number of oxygen cylinders as of December this year is over 12.5 lakh as compared with 8.7 lakh in the same month last year.

