2 Goods Trains Collide In West Bengal, Several Bogies Derailed

Due to the derailment, the rail operations on the Kharagpur–Bankura–Adra line has been halted.

Goods trains collide in Bankuta. | Photo: ANI Twitter

West Bengal: Two goods trains collided at Bankura’s Onda railway station, resulting in the derailment of several wagons in the early hours of Sunday, as reported by ANI. As a result of the derailment, rail operations on the Kharagpur-Bankura-Adra line have been halted. The collision occurred when one of the goods trains hit the other from behind, resulting in several wagons of both trains derailing. as reported by India today. A driver of one of the goods train suffered minor injuries and no casualties have been reported.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Two goods trains collided at Onda railway station in Bankura. Rail operation on Kharagpur–Bankura–Adra line has been halted. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/T4sL5rn7Rp

— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023

As per the statement by the railway officials, both the goods trains were empty and the reason of the collision is yet to be ascertained.

“Both were empty goods trains and the reason of the accident and how both trains collided is still not clear. The train services in Adra division have been affected by this accident. ADRA Division serves four districts of West Bengal viz. West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia and Burdwan and three districts of Jharkhand viz Dhanbad, Bokaro and Singhbhum and it comes under the south-eastern Railway,” the statement read.

The South Eastern Railway issued a notification stating that as many as 14 trains have been cancelled while three are diverted and 2 short terminated due to the derailment incident.

14 trains cancelled, 3 diverted and 2 short terminated due to the derailment of goods train at Ondagram station of Adra Division today: South Eastern Railway https://t.co/cXKOVGuUum pic.twitter.com/qyjkDLdOb1

— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023

The railway authorities are working diligently to restore the upline as quickly as possible to facilitate the movement of trains, including the Purulia Express, through this section.

Notably, the derailment incident occurred following the tragic triple train collision in Odisha, which involved the Coromandel Express and two other trains, resulting in the loss of over 270 lives.

The devastating incident occurred on June 2 near Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district. The collision involved a goods train, the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, and the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details are awaited.)

