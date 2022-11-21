Goods Train Crashes into Passenger Waiting Hall in Odisha’s Jajpur, 3 Dead

Bhubaneswar: At least three people were killed and several others injured after a goods train crashed into the waiting hall at Korei station in Jajpur district on Monday morning. Confirming the accide

Bhubaneswar: At least three people were killed and several others injured after a goods train crashed into the waiting hall at Korei station in Jajpur district on Monday morning. Confirming the accident, East Coast Railway said, “Both rail lines were blocked, station building damaged. Relief teams, Railway officials rushed to the site. Rescue operation underway.”

The East Coast Railway has ascertained two deaths. “A goods train got derailed at about 6.44 am at Korai Station in Bhadrak-Kapilas Road Railway Section under Khurda Road Railway Division of East Coast Railway. Eight out of 54 wagons of train crashed into the station,” said Nirakar Das, an ECoR spokesperson.

According to reports, a total of 12 bogies have derailed and 3-4 bogies have overturned after running into the waiting hall. The foot overbridge in the station has also been damaged due to the incident.

Divisional Railway Manager along with other branch officers rushed to the accident spot for restoration work.

More details awaited