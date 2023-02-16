Home

News

India

Goods Trains Collide Head-On Near Sultanpur Junction, 6 Coaches Derailed; Lucknow-Varanasi Route Affected

Goods Trains Collide Head-On Near Sultanpur Junction, 6 Coaches Derailed; Lucknow-Varanasi Route Affected

After this incident, Lucknow and Varanasi and Ayodhya-Prayagraj railway track has been disrupted.

Goods Trains Collide Head-On Near Sultanpur Junction, 6 Coaches Derailed; Lucknow-Varanasi Route Affected

Sultanpur: Two goods trains collided head-on near Sultanpur Junction in the early hours of Thursday. In the accident, the pilot of a train was injured while six coaches were derailed. According to sources at IANS, the engines of both the goods trains have been damaged.

After this incident, Lucknow and Varanasi and Ayodhya-Prayagraj railway track has been disrupted.

You may like to read

According to the information received, this accident happened due to the arrival of two goods trains on the same track near the southern cabin of Sultanpur Junction.

Senior railway officials have reached the spot and the work of clearing the track is going on.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.