Home

News

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announces new AI Professional Certificate course; know eligibility and key details

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announces new AI Professional Certificate course; know eligibility and key details

India-America Connect Initiative: Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the initiative to connect India, the United States, and countries in the Southern Hemisphere with high-capacity data networks. Scroll down to read what it means.

Image: Wikipedia (left)

India-America Connect: The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Google, Sundar Pichai, on Wednesday, i.e., February 18, announced the India-America subsea connectivity. Pichai called India one of Gemini AI’s largest markets. Under the ‘India-America’ subsea connectivity, the link between India, the United States, and the countries in the Southern Hemisphere will increase. Alongside, the CEO announced the introduction of an AI (artificial intelligence)-based skilling programme to master it for work. He made these announcements on the sidelines of the AI India Impact Summit 2026.

He also added, “Last year, we announced a USD 15 billion AI hub in Vizag. This hub will house gigawatt-scale computers and a new international subsea cable gateway. When finished, it will bring jobs and the benefits of cutting-edge AI to people and businesses across India.”

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announces India-America Connect Initiative

The CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai, said, “Today, we are announcing the India-America Connect Initiative, which will deliver new sub-sea cable routes to increase AI connectivity between India and the US and multiple locations across the southern hemisphere. For the opportunities this initiative creates, we should also invest in skilling, which is why we are announcing our most ambitious skilling programs here. This includes a new Google AI Professional Certificate program to master AI in their work.”

Also Read: Good news for 20 million Indians as Microsoft announces USD 50 billion investment for AI integration; they will be trained for…

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

#WATCH | Delhi | At a Google event, CEO Sundar Pichai says, “Today, we are announcing the India-America Connect Initiative, which will deliver new sub-sea cable routes to increase AI connectivity between India and the US and multiple locations across the southern hemisphere. For… pic.twitter.com/JhAdnsh58r — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2026

What’s the India-America Connect Initiative?

The initiative is designed as a digital programme, and the objective is to connect India, the United States, and other countries in the Southern Hemisphere with high-capacity data networks. The project is supported by the planned massive investment of USD 15 billion in India for artificial intelligence. Under the initiative, the company has decided to build three new cable corridors to connect the country with Singapore, Australia, and South Africa. The corridors will be developed undersea.

Also Read: Sundar Pichai meets PM Modi at AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi, signals stronger Google-India AI partnership

New Google AI Professional Certificate program

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that Gemini AI is rapidly growing across the world, and India is one of the largest markets. Alongside, he announced the introduction of an ambitious skilling programme for people to master. The eligibility of the programme hasn’t been exactly stated.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.