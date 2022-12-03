Google CEO Sundar Pichai Honoured With Padma Bhushan. Here’s What He Said

Sundar Pichai was announced as the recipient of Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, on the eve of Republic Day, under the Trade and Industry category.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai was handed over the award in San Francisco on Friday.

Padma Bhushan For Sundar Pichai: India’s envoy to the US handed over the Padma Bhushan award to Google CEO Sundar Pichai in San Francisco. Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the Ambassador of India to the United States handed over this award to Pichai on Friday.

Sundar Pichai was announced as the recipient of Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, on the eve of Republic Day, under the Trade and Industry category.

Handing over the prestigious award to Pichai, Taranjit Singh Sandhu tweeted, “Delighted to hand over Padma Bhushan to CEO @Google & Alphabet @sundarpichai in San Francisco.”

“Sundar’s inspirational journey from #Madurai to Mountain View, strengthening economic & tech ties, reaffirms Indian talent’s contribution to global innovation,” Sandhu said.

Delighted to hand over Padma Bhushan to CEO @Google & Alphabet @sundarpichai in San Francisco. Sundar’s inspirational journey from #Madurai to Mountain View, strengthening 🇮🇳🇺🇸economic & tech. ties, reaffirms Indian talent’s contribution to global innovation pic.twitter.com/cDRL1aXiW6 — Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) December 2, 2022

The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries including India’s Consul General in San Francisco, T V Nagendra Prasad. Pichai’s family was also there at the event.

“I am deeply grateful to the Indian government and the people of India for this immense honour. It is incredibly meaningful to be honoured in this way by the country that shaped me,” 50-year-old Mr Pichai said while accepting the award from Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

“India is a part of me. I carry it with me wherever I go. (Unlike this beautiful award which I will keep somewhere safe),” he said.

“I was fortunate to grow up in a family that cherished learning and knowledge, with parents who sacrificed a lot to make sure I had opportunities to explore my interests,” Mr Pichai said.