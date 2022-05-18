New Delhi: Google, Facebook and Twitter are under the Centre’s radar again as the Standing Committee on Finance has called a meeting on Thursday to discuss issues concerning anti-competitive practices by big tech companies. As per the schedule posted on the Lok Sabha website, the parliamentary panel headed by the former minister of state for finance Jayant Sinha, will hear the views of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on the subject ‘Anti-Competitive Practices by Big-tech companies’ like- Google, Facebook and TwitterAlso Read - Twitter Employee Caught on Camera Mocking Elon Musk's Asperger's & Trashing Free Speech | Watch

In the day-long meeting, the panel will also hear views of hospitality, restaurants and travel agents associations on the subject. In the third session, the representatives of digital media and newspaper associations will depose before the panel.

Earlier in 2022, the panel had held a series of meeting on the subject with various stakeholders, including the regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI), Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and representatives of Google, Amazon, Facebook, Twitter and others too were summoned by the panel.

The CCI Act was initiated in 2002 and was last amended in 2007. A bill to amend the Act is also under consideration wherein provisions are likely to be introduced to deal with the anti-competition practices of tech giants.

