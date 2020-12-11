New Delhi: As 2020 comes to an end, Google has shared its ‘Year in Search 2020’ list that features the most trending queries from the year. The search engine has divided the list into multiple categories like overall, personalities, TV series, movies, news events, and others. As expected, the list of top searches on Google included ‘Coronavirus’, US election results’, and ‘PM Kisan Yojana’. Also Read - Not Sushant, Joe Biden & Arnab Goswami Were The Most Searched Personalities on Google in 2020 | Top 10 List

While the term Indian Premier League (IPL) surpassed the coronavirus to become the top trending query on Google in India, food shelters ‘near me’ topped the list of ‘Near Me’ feature that helps locate places of interest near people’s location. For the ‘Near Me’ feature, the most searched after ‘food shelters’ were COVID-19 tests, cracker shops, liquor shops, and night shelters. Also Read - From Quarantine to Pandemic, Here Are 10 New Words We Learnt in 2020 Courtesy COVID-19

On the other hand, some netizens also searched for ‘Gym Equipment near me’, ‘Broadband connection near me’ and ‘Laptop shop near me’ quite prominently this year. Also Read - Year Ender 2020: Empty Stadiums to Bio-Secure Bubble, How COVID-19 Pandemic Took Away the Normalcy From Sporting World

Take a look at the top ten most searched queries of this year

Food shelters near me

COVID test near me

Crackers shop near me

Liquor shops near me

Night shelter near me

Grocery stores near me

Gym equipment near me

Broadband connection near me

Laptop shop near me

Furniture store near me

Notably, Google had worked closely with Central and State governments, in coordination with a global team to roll out the ‘near me’ feature.

Working closely with @mygovindia, we are now surfacing locations of food shelters & night shelters on Google Maps, Search and Google Assistant, to help migrant workers & affected people across cities. Please help this reach those who need it most.@PMOIndia @GoI_MeitY @rsprasad pic.twitter.com/g9LwYfikrW — Google India (@GoogleIndia) April 6, 2020

“Highlighting the locations of food and night shelters on Google Maps is a step to make this information easily available to the users in need, and ensure they can avail the food and shelter services being provided by the government authorities. With the help of volunteers, NGOs, and traffic authorities, we hope to convey this important information to the affected people, many of whom may not have access to a smartphone or mobile device during this time,” Anal Ghosh, Senior Program Manager, Google India had stated earlier.

In Delhi, the Kejriwal government’s over 1,000 food distribution centers and night shelters for the needy affected by the nationwide lockdown were located on Google Maps and Map My India. The city government had announced relief measures for the people whose livelihood means were affected by the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Initially, it had opened all 223-night shelters run by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board for providing food and shelter to the affected people in the city. Later, the government started over 1,500 free food distribution centres along with temporary shelters for migrant workers who were trying to leave the city for their native states.

Other trending queries in India:

It also witnessed a wide range of queries in its ‘How to’ section. Questions like ‘How to make paneer’, ‘How to increase immunity’, ‘How to make Dalgona Coffee’, ‘How to link Pan card with Aadhaar card’ and ‘How to make sanitizer at home’ dominated the Google charts.

Among the most searched terms, the majority of Indians wanted to know ‘What was coronavirus’, followed by a battery of questions like ‘What is Binod’, ‘What is COVID-19’, ‘What is Plasma Therapy’, ‘What is CAA’.

Besides, the Nirbhaya case, lockdown, India-China skirmishes and Ram Mandir made it to the top 10 among the most searched news events by Indians.

Topping the list of the most searched personalities was US President-elect Joe Biden followed by journalist Arnab Goswami — who made headlines after his arrest by the Maharashtra police for the alleged abetment of suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud — and singer Kanika Kapoor.

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan were at the fourth and fifth spot, respectively. The list also included actress Kangana Ranaut, Rhea Chakraborty, and Ankita Lokhande.