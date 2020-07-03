New Delhi: In an incident that has sent shock waves across Uttar Pradesh, eight policemen, including a DSP-rank officer, were killed in action in Kanpur after a criminal, whom the police party had gone to nab, and his associates opened fire on them in early hours of Friday. Also Read - Who is Vikas Dubey, UP's Most-Wanted Criminal Behind Killing of 8 Policemen in Kanpur?

At least seven other police personnel sustained injuries in the incident. The accused, Vikas Dubey, who is a history-sheeter, and his associates managed to escape. Two of the associates, however, were later gunned down by the police.

Here are top political reactions to this story:

Yogi Adityanath (BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh CM ): A heartfelt tribute to the eight policemen who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty in Kanpur district. The martyred policemen discharged their responsibilities with the unmatched courage and amazing duty, U.P. Will never forget him Their sacrifice will not go in vain.

Akhilesh Yadav (Samajwadi Party chief and former CM): Tribute to the eight policemen who were martyred in the tragic incident in Kanpur! Honest policemen have suffered the brunt of the collusion of ‘officials and criminals’ in this most shameful incident in UP’s criminal world. The criminals should be captured alive to expose the current government.

Mayawati (Bahujan Samaj Party chief and former CM): The martyrdom of eight policemen, and injuries to seven other, at the hands of dreaded criminals in Kanpur is extremely sad, shameful and unfortunate. It is clear that the UP government needs to be more agile and fit, especially in the matter of law and order. The criminals behind this sensational incident shouldn’t be spared at any cost. The government should give a job to a family member of the deceased policemen along with an appropriate ex-gratia amount to their families.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Congress general secretary for UP East): The criminals fired indiscriminately on the police who had gone to arrest them, resulting in the martyrdom of 8 eight policemen including the CO, SO of UP Police. My condolences to the families of these martyrs of the UP Police. Law and order in UP has deteriorated, criminals are fearless while people and the police itself are not safe. The CM himself is responsible for law and order. He should take stern action after such a terrible incident. There should be no laxity at all.

Rahul Gandhi (Congress leader): Another proof of goondaraj in UP. How will the people feel safe, when the police itself is not safe? My heartfelt condolences are with the families of the martyrs and I wish the injured a speedy recovery.