New Delhi: In a shocking case, a woman was allegedly harassed by a group of goons, who also broke a beer bottle on her husband’s head, as a simple family dinner at a Gurugram bar turned nightmare for her and her family, on Sunday.

Following the incident, a complaint was filed by the woman’s husband, who is a businessman and belongs to Hisar. He had moved to Gurugram, where he lives in South City-2 with his family, 15 years ago.

In his complaint, he stated that he had gone out for a dinner with his wife, specially-abled son, brother and sister-in-law at a restaurant-cum-bar in Sector 47 on Sohna Road. Trouble began when a group of men, who were drinking next to the table at which the family was seated, allegedly passed a lewd remark at the complainant’s wife. When the family objected, the men started threatening them.

The complainant added that they decided to leave the place but while they were leaving, one of the accused broke a beer bottle on his head, injuring him. In the melee, the child too was injured. The entire episode was caught on CCTV camera on which the men can be seen passing lewd comments and threatening to harm the family. Reportedly, the CCTV footage also shows the goons walking to the parking area as well as the number plates of their vehicles.

The police have registered a case and a probe has been initiated as well. Efforts are to identify the accused and no arrest has been made thus far.

Haryana: A man was attacked by a group of people in a restaurant cum bar in Gurugram when he objected to their comments. Preet Pal (in pic), ACP, Crime says,"The incident happened on November 10. Case registered&an investigation is underway.We are trying to identify the accused." pic.twitter.com/cgxUuSo2YW — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2019

Gurugram, a satellite city to Delhi, is infamous for its high rates of crime, particularly those against women, much like the national capital itself. In the last few days, there have been incidents of a taekwondo player being shot dead by her coach for rejecting his marriage proposal and a woman, who had come here for an exam, being raped by a distant cousin in a city hotel.