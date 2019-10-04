New Delhi: India’s edutainment platform for kids GopalaKidz has launched its mascot ‘Gopala’ which urges kids to say no to plastic through an interesting 8-minute short story. The mascot was launched on October 2 this year to spread awareness among children on the environmental issues prevalent in the country.

Kids are more likely to understand the harmful impact of plastic and environmental pollution through a cartoon character like ‘Gopala’. An animated jingle ‘Plastic Nahin Apnayenge, Bharat Naya Banayenge‘ featuring Gopala is all set to roll in tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission of phasing out single-use plastic from the country by 2022.

Gopala speaks in Hindi. Here is what your kids will learn from Gopala through a series of 3D animated videos:

Good life lessons

Moral values

What’s right and wrong

Ethical values like honesty, discipline, self-respect and compassion

Climate change

Ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Ways to reduce water and air pollution

Ways to improve air quality

To keep our environment clean, healthy and green

About GopalaKidz:

GopalaKidz is an Indian edutainment platform that offers a wide range of learning programs for kids. This includes fun activities, nursery rhymes, bedtime and moral stories, lessons on learning alphabets and numbers. GopalaKidz aims to focus on the overall improvement of pre-school kids with importance to their health, well-being and understanding.