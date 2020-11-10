Gopalganj Constituency Result Live Updates: Election results for Gopalganj Assembly constituency are being declared today. Gopalganj is one of the 243 Vidhan Sabha constituencies in Bihar. The NDA candidate from the Gopalganj Assembly seat is Subhash Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and he is fighting against Mahagathbandhan candidate Asif Gaffoor of the Congress party. BJP MLA Subhash Singh holds the Gopalganj seat since 2005. Also Read - Bihar Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes at All 55 Centres Across 38 Districts to Begin at 8 AM

In Bihar Assembly election 2015, Subhash Singh defeated Reyazul Haque to again win from Gopalganj seat.

Goplaganj is one of the 38 districts in Bihar and it became a district in 1973 when it separated from old Saran district. It is located in the north-west corner of Bihar and is 13th most densely populated districts in Bihar. Goplaganj has an overall population of 2.5 lakh people. The river Gandak flows through Gopalganj district and makes its soil fertile.

The polling for Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 was held in three phases and concluded on Saturday (November 7). Counting of votes in Bihar Election Results 2020 for all the 243 Legislative Assembly seats is taking place on Tuesday (November 10).

Many exit polls have predicted thumping victory for the RJD-led Grand Alliance in Bihar saying that Tejashwi Yadav might dislodge the Nitish Kumar-led NDA alliance to become the new chief minister, while others have predicted a hung assembly.

Latest information about the leading and trailing candidates in Gopalganj Assembly election results 2020 will be updated as and when it comes.